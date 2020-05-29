SC matchmaking service offering $10,000 sweepstakes to find love during the pandemic

It's a weird time to find love. The pandemic has forced distance between single-ready-to-mingle folks around the world, including here in Charleston.
Video chats, dating app texting and six-foot-apart first dates on restaurant patios with masks on have become the norm. What a time to be alive.
One local matchmaker thinks she can help. Michelle Renee Smith of East Coast Match is giving away a prize package worth $10,000 to someone in the Charleston, Charlotte or Raleigh-Durham metro areas looking to find true love during the pandemic this summer.
The prize winner will receive six hand-selected, pre-screened and professionally-vetted introductions; an hour of "mastering the first date" coaching; an hour of professional image consulting; and an hour of life coaching.
The sweepstakes runs through June 23, and people can enter themselves or nominate a "deserving single" at eastcoastmatch.com/sweepstakes. The winner will be notified by July 7.