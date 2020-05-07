You are the owner of this article.
SC magazine shares previously unreleased 1962 recordings of bluegrass pioneer

doc.jpg

Doc Watson (left) and his father-in-law, Gaither Carlton, performing on the porch in 1960. Provided

It was the first time audiences heard Doc Watson, founder of Merlefest and winner of the 2004 Lifetime Achievement Award, outside of the South. 

In 1962, the blind folk and bluegrass aficionado from North Carolina who made waves in American music with his flat picking guitar technique headlined his first shows in New York City. Joined by his fiddling father-in-law Gaither Carlton, Watson shared a taste of rural Appalachia with the urban East Atlantic, and it was recorded.

Three tracks from the previously unreleased live recording of those shows were premiered by Charleston's Garden & Gun magazine on May 6. These tracks are folk standard "Corinna," featuring Watson on banjo; fiddle number "Double Fire"; and traditional tune "Groundhog (Blind Lemon Version)." 

The full 15-song recording is available for preorder now and will be out May 29 on digital, CD and vinyl. It is being released by Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, the nonprofit record label of the Smithsonian Institution. 

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

