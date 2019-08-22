Berkeley County's first hospital in 45 years is opening, and S.C. country music star Lee Brice will headline a parking lot party to celebrate.

The singer with four Billboard No. 1 hits ("A Woman Like You," "Hard To Love," "I Drive Your Truck" and "I Don't Dance") will perform at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the new Roper St. Francis Berkeley, 100 Callen Blvd., Summerville.

Charleston country artist Warrick McZeke, '70s and '80s party band The Yacht Club and local high school bands and choirs will take the stage before Brice. The parking lot opens at 2 p.m., gates open at 2:30 p.m., there will be a welcome message at 3 p.m. and the music starts at 3:15 p.m.

Though the performances will be free to attend, attendees must register online for a wristband, which will be required to enter the celebration. Registration is limited, with a four-wristband maximum per household rule. The public can register online at rsfh.com/celebration or call 843-402-2273.

In addition to performing country music, Brice is a Sumter native who attended Clemson University on a football scholarship. McZeke was Brice's roommate at Clemson.

The new hospital opens to patients officially on Oct. 4.