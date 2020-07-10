SC band releases music video featuring former Disney Channel star

Columbia band Dear Blanca recruited a former Disney Channel star for a new music video, out Friday.

Steven Anthony Lawrence, who played lovable goofball "Beans" on "Even Stevens," is the focus of the music video for song "Overpass."

In the video, which was shot and directed by Adam Siler in Los Angeles' Echo Park, Lawrence acts as a mystical necromancer, surrounded by spell books and smoky cauldrons. Dear Blanca's lead singer Dylan Dickerson is spied through the wizard's telescope and summoned into the magic garden lair.

The beginning of the video also features the voice of Mike Watts of punk rock bands Minutemen and The Stooges, who has been interviewed on Dickerson's podcast "Comfort Monk."

Lawrence was also the star of Dear Blanca's music video for "Boulders," which came out in 2014.

Dear Blanca's upcoming album "Perched" will be out July 31 on all streaming platforms.

"Even Stevens," which also starred Shia LaBeouf of "Holes" and "Transformers," aired from 2000 to 2003 on Disney Channel.