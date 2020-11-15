SC arts go to Washington. Why it matters when they get in the White House.

After the election was called on Saturday, social media feeds started populating with lines from the Seamus Heaney poem, "The Cure at Troy: A Version of Sophocles' Philoctetes."

It was, naturally, still connected with the presidential election. It seems that newly minted President-elect Joe Biden holds a reverence for the Irish poet, a testament to his own Irish heritage, and is known to recite lines from the work.

Shortly after the Heaney verses trended, a more localized, arts-centric Twitter feed lobbed jovial calls for Ranky Tanky, South Carolina’s Grammy Award-winning, Gullah-infused phenomenon, to claim a spot at the coming inauguration.

The two threads bobbing along on Twitter and Facebook begged a question near and dear to the hearts of many arts lovers. Would the coming administration open the august doors of the White House to the arts? Could South Carolina artists lend to an emergent presidency?

SC arts in the White House

Showcasing art in presidential administrations is no new concept. Since Jacqueline Kennedy upped its arts game in the 1960s, presidential administrations spanning parties have augmented White House collections with important visual art, sounded its halls with live performances and bestowed honors on those who make art or champion it.

And, yes, South Carolina has been represented.

A Mary Jackson sweetgrass basket is featured in the White House Collection of Crafts. During the Bush administration, Leo Twiggs was among artists chosen in South Carolina to create ornaments to grace the White House trees. A lithograph entitled "Geech" by Jonathan Green is in the permanent collection, as well.

When it comes to arts-related honors, we boast a few big ones, too.

In 1982, President Ronald Reagan awarded a National Heritage Fellowship, the highest honor given by the National Endowment for the Arts to American traditional artists, to blacksmith Philip Simmons, inviting the artist to receive the honor from the president at the White House.

In 2009, President Barack Obama awarded the National Medal of Arts, the nation’s highest honor for artistic excellence, to Mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr. at an East Room ceremony at the White House on Feb. 25, 2010. President Obama recognized “my great friend Joe Riley and the extraordinary work he’s done in Charleston.”

In 2011, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, awarded by the president of the United States for achievements including “cultural or other significant public or private endeavors,” was awarded by President Barack Obama to artist Jasper Johns, who was raised in South Carolina.

Bud Ferillo, senior member of the South Carolina Arts Commission, notes its significance.

"In the long history of our country and in South Carolina being one of the 13 original colonies that created our nation, the arts are important," he said, emphasizing the link between our culture and the national stage. "The White House (is) one of those places, certainly in the government, that would accord a recognition unequal in America."

Artists concur. “I think it’s one of the highest levels of accomplishments and appreciation you can have because of the White House and what it is,” said Green.

Road to the White House

The road to such recognition can take many paths.

For Twiggs, it came through an initiative of first lady Laura Bush, who decided in 2001 she wanted an ornament of historic houses from each state, leaving it to the artists selected in each to create them.

Concluding that the other artists would select historic homes, he chose a house that was on the side of the road outside of Greenwood, which had been the home of prominent American rights leader Benjamin Mays, and was being used to house hay.

“Why is it that nobody thought of saving this house” he said, adding that the attention from the ornament resulted in the house being saved.

Twiggs then created a second ornament in 2008, powered by a recommendation from U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, R-S.C., and former Gov. Jim Hodges. This one was relegated to a traditional round ball, in which Twiggs painted Palmetto trees wrapped by an American flag.

"It was Mrs. Bush's desire to get all of the states involved," he explained. He thus joined the Palmetto tree and flag with the stars and stripes around it. "Historically South Carolina was the first state to secede from the Union."

As for Jonathan Green, the inclusion of his work came by way of the NAACP’s 2009 Key of Life Award honoring three artists: Green, Elizabeth Catlett and Sam Gilliam. It was first time the organization had granted its award to artists.

According to Green, during the Obama administration, actor Tyler Perry then bought the three works celebrated in the NAACP Award, and facilitated the donation and acceptance of the works.

“Tyler Perry was so gracious to do that,” said Green.

Green also noted that the impact of such honors matters most at the community level. Such inclusion can resonate locally, as communities become more deeply aware and invested in their artists.

The White House to come

In the years ahead, artists and arts advocates are hoping the coming administration considers the arts as a means to share the stories of the nation.

Jamie Bennett, executive director at ArtPlace America and former chief of staff at the National Endowment of the Arts, said that he has been contemplating such cultural equity.

“I have come to believe that there are two halves to that: Each of us has a right to see our own stories told and each of us has a responsibility to hear the stories of other peoples,” he said.

“The Biden-Harris campaign and administration seems to understand ... both representation and listening,” adding that he believes Americans are truly interested in knowing all of America’s stories.

“The arts will be served in this administration,” said Twiggs.