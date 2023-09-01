SC artist Kolpeace uses fire, spray paint in mesmerizing live art performances

Half-a-decade ago, Christopher Johnson took the stage with an easel at the Music Farm and cast a tornado of fire onto a canvas as he spray painted a portrait of Michael Jackson while rappers laid down bars beside him.

The flashy performance revealed an impressive, bold painting of a music legend in a matter of minutes. It was one of many that Johnson, who goes by stage name Kolpeace (which means putting the needs of others over your own), was a part of in the Charleston area while he was attending Charleston Southern University for graphic design.

If you go What: "Look Just Like Yo' Momma: A Journey to Self Identity" art exhibition and hair salon grand opening When: 5 p.m. Sept. 10 Where: Lavish Salon and Extension Bar, 1312 Pulaski St., Columbia Price: Free to attend More Info: eventbrite.com/e/lavish-grand-opening-art-exhibit-look-just-like-yo-momma-by-kolpeace-tickets-674794387177

Kolpeace paints mostly Black icons, but also just Black people he's come across in his lifetime. Nina Simone, James Brown, Biggie Smalls, and his mother will be among the portraits featured at his upcoming exhibition that coincides with his mom's new hair salon opening at 1312 Pulaski St. in Columbia at 5 p.m. Sept. 10.

The event is titled "Look Just Like Yo' Momma: A Journey to Self Identity" and will be Kolpeace's homecoming art showcase after spending the past few years in Baltimore getting his MFA in Community Arts at the Maryland Institute College of Art and participating in a residency at Greenmount West Community Center, an "incubator to develop the greatness and talents of Black youth, families and seniors."

Kolpeace, originally from Columbia, was raised by his mother and grandmother; his father was out of the picture. Because of that, he grew up with strong women in his life who continue to inspire him. Still, he sought the male mentorship he wasn't raised with, which is part of what led him to become a mentor himself to children in Baltimore as part of this residency program.

"I want to be somebody that kids, and adults, can look at, look up to," said Kolpeace. "... somebody that people love and adore. And that comes from building relationships. I want people to see the impact that I can make through my art."

Community building has always been important to Kolpeace, but while he was living in the Lowcountry, he couldn't find the right space in the scene to build momentum around his art and performance style.

"I went tooth and nail in Charleston," he said. "I never usually got paid. I had no sorts of resources. I wish I did, but I really had more passion behind the exposure and thought I could make an impact somehow."

Kolpeace said he talked to a range of galleries and tried to get his work featured locally but to no avail.

"It definitely hurt my feelings at the time," he said. "I thought, 'Am I too Black going into the spaces? Am I too in my culture? Am I too Southern?' But that just wasn't it. I honestly found out later when I got older that they weren't ready, and that was the gist of it."

In following years, Kolpeace was asked to participate in a variety of Lowcountry festivals, including the Black Food Truck Festival, MOJA Arts Festival, Piccolo Spoleto Festival and Charleston Wine + Food Festival.

Now Kolpeace has engaged with high-profile celebrities like Cardi B, Big Krit, Quest Love and Keke Palmer. Also, the Atlanta Falcons.

As Kolpeace began to create his art in Baltimore, though, he found his mind wandering homeward. He started painting more community members who had been a part of his journey; he honed in on what it meant to capture humanity and character personality and Blackness.

"When I pick someone, I get to know their character. I usually paint people's personalities and characteristics as much as their image," he said.

He's kept the fire as part of his live performance; the significance of it comes from a Bible story his grandmother used to read to him about Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego. In the narrative, three men are thrown into a fiery furnace for refusing to bow down to the king's image, but are unharmed by the flames and spared by God for remaining faithful to Him.

Before a show that includes these fire tactics along with rapid painting, Kolpeace spends time preparing.

"People don't expect this, but I train for about one to two weeks leading up to (performances)," said Kolpeace.

He cuts out alcohol, drinks a lot of water and focuses on putting healthy, fresh foods into his body. Mentally, he prepares by watching old movies he remembers from childhood and listening to music that grounds him.

Then, at a live performance, he unleashes all the emotions and feelings that have been building up inside him in a fierce, fiery and fast-moving display. The energy is felt throughout the room as Kolpeace's artwork comes to life and flames singe the edges of his subject matter.

Kolpeace is excited to return to his roots with this show at his mom's salon.

"My mom, she's been a hairstylist all my life," he said. "She would always do hair, use her hands a lot, twisting Black hair and all those things, so what I'll do sometimes is mimic her movements through my brushes."

The grand opening exhibition, put on in partnership with Ty Davis and Na'Cha, will also be giving back to a cause important to Kolpeace. Original artwork proceeds will benefit Gentleman's Graffiti, a nurturing and collaborative space hosted by Kolpeace for about 20 Black male youth ages 10–16 in Baltimore's Greenmount West and Barclay neighborhoods, where they can learn about art and engage in leadership development opportunities.

It's all about lighting — and passing — the torch.