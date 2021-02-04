SC actor, playwright and friend of Chadwick Boseman opens arts conservatory

Javon Johnson and the late Chadwick Boseman share a career and a hometown.

The two actors — Boseman most known for his starring role as Marvel's Black Panther and Johnson for his character in Tyler Perry's political soap opera "The Oval" — grew up in Anderson, a place where the textile and automotive industries boom and dreams of starring on the big screen are few and far between.

Yet, somehow, both set their sights on stardom and made it big.

"There wasn't anyone in Anderson really saying, 'I want to grow up and be an actor,' " Johnson recalled. "I thought the other side of the TV was a made-up world that didn’t exist, that wasn’t attainable. That was the mentality."

Johnson — an award-winning playwright, arts advocate and actor whose credits include "The Hate U Give" and "American Soul" — is now hoping to make Anderson a place where aspiring performing artists like himself can hone their craft and find their big break, without necessarily having to leave town to do so.

He's established a nonprofit performing arts school called Bear Fruit Conservatory. He, alongside a team of almost all Black creatives, will offer industry knowledge, training and accessibility to the community. In addition to classes, there will also be locally written and performed productions to put on.

A for-profit offshoot of the project, Bear Fruit Entertainment, will then provide the next step: building a resume and starting a career, pulling from connections within Johnson's own entertainment industry network.

Developing and utilizing a local film infrastructure is in the works, as well, with a yet-undisclosed feature film set to shoot in the Upstate this fall.

"The goal is to start small and expand across the Southeast," Johnson said.

Johnson particularly hopes to amass interest and show what is possible to young people in the community, to give them something he didn't have growing up.

Back then, Johnson had a sense that he was destined to achieve something bigger than what Anderson could offer, but he wasn't quite sure how to get there.

His initial desire to act and write was cultivated by the high school drama club and speech and debate tournaments. It was almost quelled by the safe and easy promise of a 40-year career at a local factory or the idealized fantasy of playing pro ball, two popular prospects.

"Most young African American boys at the time I was growing up were thinking sports or putting in 30, 40 years at a plant somewhere," Johnson said. "There wasn’t really much."

Through a college scholarship to South Carolina State University and relentless pursuit of thespianism once on campus, Johnson broke free from the mold he thought had cemented his fate.

Boseman was another bright spark who did the same, and the two connected over that once they reached the shiny lights of Hollywood.

"We worked together over the years," said Johnson. "He's performed in my shows, he’s directed my short films. We had a strong relationship because we bonded over where we came from."

For Johnson, Boseman is another symbol of what a small town in South Carolina can not only produce but cultivate. The newly announced Golden Globe nominee who died at age 43 of colon cancer in August continues to leave his impact and lasting legacy.

Johnson hopes Bear Fruit can now follow in his footsteps and uplift Black Southern talent.

"If you can get a Chadwick and me out of Anderson, you have to know there’s so much more here," Johnson suggested.

If anything, Boseman's tragic death has been reflective for some.

Not only does Johnson already know a handful of kids in the Upstate whose parents are flying them up to New York City for acting classes on the weekends, but there are locals in their 50s and 60s who let their own entertainment-centric dreams slip through the cracks.

The interest, though still burgeoning, is there.

"It's kind of like building a lake in the desert," Johnson said of Bear Fruit.

The conservatory's goals include instilling empowerment and self-worth; identifying individual gifts; and perhaps, most of all, just offering a place to help people find their voice.

"Coming together to collectively tell a story as one voice is powerful, but individual voices that have something to say through a work is what grabbed me," Johnson said. "It may have a lot to do with being a young, Black man in America and having a way to express and live through that, through characters and stories."

The first character that really stuck out to him was Cory in "Fences." The August Wilson play, which was turned into a blockbuster film starring Viola Davis and Denzel Washington, was Johnson's first professional acting gig. It was at Hilton Head Playhouse, now the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, while he was still a college student.

"(Wilson) had such a profound effect as a young Black man with his writing — the pride, awareness and responsibility of being young, gifted and Black," said Johnson.

With the conservatory's late January grand opening just behind him and Season 2 of "The Oval" just ahead with a premiere date of Feb. 16 on BET, Johnson has a lot going on.

He hopes, soon, Anderson's performing arts scene can, too.