'Say hello to my little friend' in this week's organized crime-based word search

Jimmy Hoffa, 14-year president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, disappeared on July 30, 1975. It’s the subject of the book “I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt, a biography of Mafia hitman Frank Sheeran, and the source for Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. In the book, Frank “Big Irish” Sheeran essentially claims responsibility for Hoffa’s demise. The story — and the July 30 anniversary of Hoffa's "early retirement" — got me thinking about the Mafia, thus the inspiration for this week’s word search theme!
Found in all directions, this week’s words are movies and television series about organized crime (Italian Mafia, Irish mob, Harlem heroin pushers, South American drug lords and others whose gains are, well, illegitimate). I wanted to stick with titles based on real people and real stories, but that would have left out too many of the good “loosely based on” titles, so I ended up with a combination of both (as well as some that are flat-out fictitious). Hidden words are New York's five primary Mafia families. I’m hoping this is an offer you can’t refuse.