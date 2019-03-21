We've got some ideas on what to do in Charleston this weekend and beyond.
Charleston Fashion Week
Sashay, shantay, y’all! Lexus Charleston Fashion Week (Lexus CFW) returns Friday, but organizers are mixing things up a bit this year with a new approach. “Lexus CFW’s The Events” is actually a series of signature programs staggered throughout the year, with the next ones in June, September and November/December (one each quarter).
Event No. 1: The opening night’s “celebration of style” at The Cedar Room at the Cigar Factory will feature presentations of collections from Francis + Benedict, Opera Recycles and Hunter Bell NYC. Francis + Benedict will launch S/S19 with a couture finale and will feature the local Deninufay African Dance & Drum Production.
Opera Recycles, which converts opera playbills into wearable fashion (how wild is that!), will debut its collection from Paris Fashion Week, with performances from Xela Pinkerton and Jonathan White of Opera Carolina out of Charlotte.
Hunter Bell NYC will present its pre-fall collection (even though we just got some springtime up in here), featuring bluegrass from the local Pluff Mud String Band.
There will be about 10 curated pop-up shops, a beauty bar, a special performance from the local dance group Peace Love Hip Hop, a champagne toast and more. An after-party will follow, also at The Cedar Room, featuring Kyle "K-Otic" Johnson of "American Ninja Warrior" and DJ Trailmix, with tickets sold separately.
WHEN: Opening night party: 4-8 p.m.; after-party 8-10 p.m. March 22
WHERE: Cedar Room at the Cigar Factory, 701 East Bay St., Suite 200, downtown Charleston
PRICE: $35 opening event and after-party; $20 after-party only
MORE INFO: theevents.charlestonfashionweek.com/events
Other events:
Event No. 2: June 14: A multimedia women’s top brands and stylemakers fashion event at Memminger Auditorium.
Event No. 3: Sept. 12: A men’s fashion event, focusing on the style and charm of the modern Southern man at South Carolina Society Hall.
Event No. 4: November or December: A holiday shopping event with details TBD.
Trevor Noah
Comedian Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central and author of the New York Times bestseller “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” returns to town Saturday, this time to a larger venue, the North Charleston Coliseum, on his “Loud & Clear Tour.” It’s only fitting, considering his rise has been nothing short of meteoric in a relatively brief amount of time. National politics and pop-culture have made that easy with their flub-ups, especially for those that love his observational and straightforward style of commentary.
As for me, one of my favorite stories is his description of when he was new to America, living in California, and his best friend Dave took him to have tacos for the first time … from a food truck in an abandoned parking lot in Pasadena (“Son of Patricia” 2018). Google it.
WHEN: 8 p.m. March 23
WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
PRICE: $39-$95+
MORE INFO: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Sewee Fire Fest
“Fire! Fire! Fire!”
Settle down, Beavis. It’s safety first at the Sewee Fire Fest in Awendaw on Saturday, presented by The Nature Conservancy, Sewee Longleaf Conservation Cooperative and Awendaw Green. On the schedule are a raptor show from the Center for Birds of Prey, reptile labs with the South Carolina Aquarium, live demonstration burns and a chance to meet Smokey Bear, Woodsy Owl and Burner Bob (a bobwhite quail). In addition, firefighters will be on site with firetrucks and there will be kids’ activities (bounce house and face painting, of course), live music from Logan & The Kidders and local food vendors.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 23
WHERE: Sewee Outpost, 4853 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
PRICE: Free and open to the public
MORE INFO: seweelongleafcoop.org/fire-fest
Wine Down Wednesday
With the return of spring comes the return of Wine Down Wednesday at Old Towne Creek County Park in West Ashley. The series kickoff will feature music from Austin Hahn, food trucks from Oh Yah BBQ and Holy City Cupcakes, and of course, wine. Subsequent performers include Dave Landeo (April 10), Cat Strickland Duo (April 24) and David Grunstra (May 8). There will be different food trucks at each event, “one savory and one sweet.” Old Towne Creek County Park features 67 acres of open fields with groves of live oak trees and is only open for special events such as these.
WHEN: 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 27
WHERE: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
PRICE: $15-$20 (includes commemorative glass)
MORE INFO: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1724/Wine-Down-Wednesday
Tap Dogs
Whatever your preconceptions are about the genre of tap dancing, you may as well throw them out the window with Dein Perry’s Tap Dogs, which will be at the Gaillard Center on Thursday. Think blue jeans and cargo shorts, props, steel beams and water. It’s “part theatre, part dance, part rock concert and part construction site,” with “high voltage, rugged, raw talent.” One video shows pyrotechnics and safety goggles, so as an itty-bitty hoofer myself, that’s the kind of bad-to-the-bone entertainment I’m looking for.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 21
WHERE: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $26-$85+
MORE INFO: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org