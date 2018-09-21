The North Charleston Performing Arts Center announced Friday morning that 200 tickets for the Sarah McLahlan concert on Monday, Sept. 24 will be sold as "pay what you can."
All proceeds from the tickets will go to the Lowcountry Mayors Relief Fund at the Coastal Community Foundation to help with relief efforts for Hurricane Florence.
While there is a $10 minimum donation, patrons can pay that, or more if they so wish, to see the iconic "Angel" and "I Will Remember You" singer-songwriter perform.
Tickets for the show were originally offered at a minimum price of $49. There are still some available at this price, and for higher prices, online at TicketMaster.
The pay-what-you-can tickets will be only be sold in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office during its hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The ticket office will also be open noon to 8 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 23.
For more information, visit northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com.