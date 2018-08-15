You might know Sarah McLachlan from the really sad SPCA animal shelter commercials with her singing her hit song "Angel" as homeless puppies and kittens scroll by on your television.
Or, you might know the celebrated singer/songwriter and three-time Grammy Award Winner from some other songs in her repertoire, like "I Will Remember You," "Last Dance" or "Building a Mystery."
Regardless, McLachlan is coming to town for a show at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center that is sure to tug on the heart strings. The last time she played at the venue was in 2015, but she's back for a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, will be available via ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-745-3000 or at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.