Ryan Reynolds says he regrets wedding at Charleston plantation during interview

In an August article published by Fast Company magazine, actor Ryan Reynolds shared that he and wife and actress Blake Lively were apologetic about getting married at a Charleston-area plantation.

The couple tied the knot at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant in 2012, but Reynolds said he now regrets the decision because of the plantation's connection to slavery.

"It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for," he said in the interview. "It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

He went on to say that he and Lively wed again during a ceremony at their house, but the "shame" of their plantation wedding in South Carolina lingers.

"A giant (expletive) mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action," Reynolds told Fast Company. "It doesn't mean you won't (expletive) up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn't end."

Boone Hall is among local plantation sites under scrutiny by critics demanding accountability and a better approach to interpreting history, one that eschews romanticizing the past in favor of a harsh reckoning long overdue.

"We treasure all our relationships with couples that have chosen to get married at Boone Hall, and, when needed, respond to them in private, honest and personal discussions to address any concerns they may have," Boone Hall told The Post and Courier in a statement. "The discussions are heartfelt as we want to listen and put love and respect at the center of any issues that arise. We will always work to be a part of the solution for our couples, not a part of the problem."

This January, late Boone Hall owner Willie McRae, who passed away in April, told The Post and Courier he was “not ashamed of anything” done at the plantation and was “glad to welcome weddings with arms open.”

He shared that Boone Hall hosts more than 100 weddings every year.

It's not the first time that Reynold's and Lively's plantation wedding has been perceived negatively. In 2018, Reynolds tweeted praise about "Black Panther," the first superhero blockbuster featuring a mostly African American cast. His statement sparked a viral response accusing him of hypocrisy.

Reynolds has recently focused his philanthropy efforts on social justice, including a pair of $1 million donations he and Lively made in 2019 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights.

Publicly, the couple has expressed an interest in educating themselves and their children about "everything, all of it ... especially our own complicity."

In the Fast Company article, Reynolds also discussed the need for representation and diversity not only on the big screen but at the root of storytelling in Hollywood.

"When you add perspective and insight that isn't your own, you grow," he offered. "And you grow your company, too."