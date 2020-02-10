Ross Matthews' book tour coming to Charleston; meet-and-greet option available

A television personality and pop culture expert who started out on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" as "Ross the Intern" is traveling to cities across the U.S. on a book tour.

Ross Matthews will make a stop, at 8 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Charleston Music Hall.

Matthews, who also has appeared on "Ru Paul's Drag Race" as a guest judge and on "Chelsea Lately" as a weekly panelist, has compiled a collection of humor-laced experiences and irreverent essays based on time spent with some of Hollywood's most talked-about celebrities.

The book is called "Name Drop," a follow-up to his bestselling "Man Up!"

Matthews also hosts the daily entertainment talk show "Hollywood Today Live" and weekly podcast "Straight Talk with Ross Matthews," on which he offers his take on the latest entertainment news and gossip.

Tickets to the book tour showcase are $35, with a $100 VIP meet-and-greet option available. For more information, go to charlestonmusichall.com.