Pop culture journalist Jason Heller, who has written for Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly and The New Yorker, has penned a new book on the fantastical influence of sci-fi culture on music from the '70s. Think David Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust."
Heller will be at the Charleston Library Society at 164 King St. at 6 p.m. July 26 for a night of psychedelic music along with literary discussion about his new book, "Strange Stars." Specialty interstellar cocktails will be featured.
In "Strange Stars," The Hugo Award-winning author and music journalist delves into an exciting decade of music and some of its biggest icons. Heller pinpoints Bowie's defining moment of progression as slipping into the empty balcony of a London cinema to see "2001: A Space Odyssey." He then traces a narrative from Pink Floyd and Jimi Hendrix to Parliament-Funkadelic and Devo, exploring the revolution and revealing the symbiotic relationship between sci-fi and pop music.
At the Charleston Library Society, Heller will be joined in conversation with local journalist and the Library Society’s own Leah Rhyne as the two muse about writing, research, rock, pop, disco and beyond.
Copies of "Strange Stars" will be available for purchase as Heller’s own carefully curated playlist of the music in his book is played through the evening. Tickets are $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit charlestonlibrarysociety.org/events-and-programs.