Rodney Atkins (copy)

Rodney Atkins will perform at 103.5 WEZL's "Concert for the Kids." Provided

 Provided

103.5 WEZL's "Concert For the Kids" is a fundraiser benefiting the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. 

This year's performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and will feature country star Rodney Atkins and two country music duos, Locash and Haley & Michaels. Atkins has released five studio albums since 2003 and garnered six No. 1 singles on the Billboard charts. 

Get "Caught Up in the Country" and "Take a Back Road" down to the Charleston Music Hall for a night of live music. There is a dinner add-on option available to start the evening off at Vincent Chicco's or Virginia's on King for $32. Tickets to the show are $25-$50 and available at charlestonmusichall.com

Live your most local life with the help of our handpicked music, events and food stories. Delivered to your inbox every Thursday.


Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.