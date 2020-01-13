103.5 WEZL's "Concert For the Kids" is a fundraiser benefiting the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.
This year's performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and will feature country star Rodney Atkins and two country music duos, Locash and Haley & Michaels. Atkins has released five studio albums since 2003 and garnered six No. 1 singles on the Billboard charts.
Get "Caught Up in the Country" and "Take a Back Road" down to the Charleston Music Hall for a night of live music. There is a dinner add-on option available to start the evening off at Vincent Chicco's or Virginia's on King for $32. Tickets to the show are $25-$50 and available at charlestonmusichall.com.