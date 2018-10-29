A breast cancer benefit concert to raise money for local nonprofit organization Rockers 4 Knockers will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4 at Red's Ice House in Mount Pleasant.
Charleston bands Sol Driven Train, Gaslight Street, Jamisun and Fowler's Mustache (yes, named after News 2 meteorologist Rob Fowler's mustache) will be performing.
Rockers 4 Knockers was created to help promote breast cancer awareness through music. The founders of the organization have been personally affected by breast cancer and want everyone to become more aware of the disease that affects around 1 in 8 women in the United States.
The benefit concerts will act as a way to generate money for the cause. While entry to the event is free, there will be T-shirts for sale at the event. Donations also will be accepted.