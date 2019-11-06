Rockabillaque

A throwback to when the pompadours were cool, but the cars were cooler, when the music was hot, but the pin-up girls were hotter, the seventh annual Rockabillaque returns to Park Circle on Saturday, presented by Southern Roots Smokehouse and Vive Le Rock Productions.

It’s a classic car and vintage bike show, yes, but there will be a whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on this year, with over 35 bands on five stages. Local rockers include Whiskey Diablo, Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths and Sweethearts of Route 66, rockabilly/psychobilly/Americana/roots rock/honky tonk bands from New York to Tennessee and Florida to West Virginia will be here. With names like The Hi-Jivers, Patrick & The Swayzees, Screamin’ Rebel Angels, Matchstick Johnny and The Royal Hounds, you know it’s going to be outrageously fun.

There will be a tattoo contest, a beard and moustache competition hosted by the Holy City Beard & Moustache Society and the popular Miss Rockabillaque Pin-Up Contest. There also will be a Mr. Man Challenges Contest, so get to practicing on juggling PBRs, kickstarting a bike and bench-pressing a pin-up.

In addition to hot rods and rat rods, there will be a “massive vendor market,” kids’ activities and a pin-up makeover booth. Proceeds will benefit Valiant Animal Rescue.

On Friday night, Commonhouse Ale Works (4831 O’Hear Ave.) will host a Rockabillaque Brew Release Party, featuring the premiere of its beer collaboration with Holy City Brewing and music from Sugar Lime Blue (6-9 p.m. Nov. 8).

On Sunday, the Pour House (1977 Maybank Highway) will host a special music showcase, featuring Olivia Jean (who was discovered by Jack White and just finished a tour with The Raconteurs), Jared Petteys & The Headliners and Kyle Lacy & The Charleston Wildest (9 p.m. Nov. 10; $10-$12).

WHEN: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 9

WHERE: Park Circle along E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

PRICE: Free admission

MORE INFO: rockabillaque.com

Woodlands Festival

Charleston Woodlands will be home to this weekend’s Woodlands Fall Music & Arts Festival, presented by improvisational progressive rock band Umphrey’s McGee and Friends with Benefits Productions.

Thursday night’s Pre-Party will kick everything off, featuring local artist Mike Quinn with The Fake News: A Tribute to Huey Lewis, funk rockers Turkuaz and The Omega Moos (members of Umphrey’s and The New Deal).

Friday’s lineup includes Heather Gillis, The Movement, Voodoo Visionary, Spafford, Robotrio with Cody Wright and two sets from Umphrey’s McGee. The late-night stage will feature Manic Focus, The New Deal and Runaway Gin.

Saturday’s lineup includes The Talismen, Empire Strikes Brass, CBDB, SunSquabi, Zach Deputy, Big Something, The New Deal and two sets from Umphrey’s McGee. The late-night stage will feature Cherub, Doom Flamingo and a Woodlands All Star Jam.

Overnight camping options are available, and the weekend will feature many opportunities to kayak, paddleboard, fish, hike and bike around the 6,000-acre nature preserve with 11 lakes, a blackwater cypress swamp and over 60 miles of wooded trails. Food, craft and other vendors will be on site throughout the weekend, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit disaster relief efforts with the American Red Cross. In affiliation with the Charleston Arts Festival, Dance Lab will debut a 75-dancer performance.

WHEN: Music begins 7 p.m. Nov. 7, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 8 and 12:15 p.m. Nov. 9

WHERE: Charleston Woodlands, 4279 Ashley River Road

PRICE: $35 pre-party; $89-$109 general two-day tickets; $249-$269 VIP two-day tickets; $59-$129 single Friday or Saturday passes; camping requires an add-on ticket

MORE INFO: thewoodlandsfestival.com

Food fests and libations

The Charleston RiverDogs will host the annual Shrimp & Grits Festival at the ballpark on Saturday, featuring shrimp and grits sampling from area restaurants, with adult beverages available for purchase, a vendor village, live music and a kids’ zone. Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 9; Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston; $20-$25 general; $40-$45 VIP; 843-723-7241, bit.ly/33f044h

The annual Lowcountry Nosh Charleston Jewish Food & Heritage Festival at KKBE on Sunday will feature a variety of kosher-style, traditional Jewish foods, such as knishes, kugel, bagels and lox, challah, corned beef and pastrami sandwiches and more. The festival coincides with 2nd Sunday on King, and there will be live music and entertainment, a kids’ zone and tours of the historic synagogue. Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 10; Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim, 90 Hasell St., downtown Charleston; Free admission; 843-723-1090, lowcountrynosh.com

Boots, Bottles & Blessings returns to Deep Water Vineyard and Firefly Distillery on Saturday, featuring wine-a-ritas, beer from Low Tide Brewing and tastings from the vineyard and distillery, in addition to numerous food trucks and music from Well Charged and Carly Moffa. There also will be a blessing of the vines, kids’ activities, local vendors and a Best Boot contest. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Sea Island charities. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9; Deep Water Vineyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island; $5-$10 per car; 843-559-6867, deepwatervineyard.com

Underground Film Festival

The fifth annual South Carolina Underground Film Festival (SCUFF) returns to Park Circle this weekend, brought to you by the same minds behind the Crimson Screen Horror Fest, with support from the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department. This three-day event is a showcase of independently produced films, 53 shorts and features this year, including those produced by S.C. filmmakers. Genres run the gamut, from comedy to horror, LGBT to documentary and experimental. It's a perfect outlet to promote projects typically overlooked by mainstream film festivals.

Almost half of the films are homegrown in our great state, including "Flesher," which will have its Charleston debut on Friday night with the cast and filmmakers at the screening. Directed by John Johnson, a meeting goes bad between two serial killers and a buyer in the underground flesh market, which leads to some reckless behavior and a never-ending paranoia. My guess is that this isn't a family-friendly picture.

On Saturday, Mark Borchardt will screen his latest documentary short film, "The Dundee Project," which isn't about Crocodile Dundee, but rather follows the UFO Daze gathering in Dundee, Wis. over several years in the early 2000s. About 20 minutes of people talking about aliens — awesome! Indie film fans will know Borchardt from "American Movie," the Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary on the making of his horror film, "Coven."

Of note: "Lucky Luke," directed by Rodney Smith, is about a dude who returns to Folly Beach and reunites with an old friend after several years away, featuring the music of local bands The Dubplates, Ben Fagan & The Holy City Hooligans and Jamisun.

SCUFFY awards will be given, including best feature, best short, best S.C. film, best S.C. filmmaker and audience choice. Numerous filmmakers will be available for Q&A sessions after their screenings.

WHEN: 5-9:30 p.m. Nov. 8; 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Nov. 9; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 10

WHERE: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

PRICE: $12-$28

MORE INFO: sc-uff.com