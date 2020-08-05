You are the owner of this article.
Rock on to the break o' dawn with this week's music festival-themed word search

WOODSTOCK

Rock music fans relax during a break in the entertainment at the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair in Bethel, N.Y., on Aug. 16, 1969. File/AP

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

In keeping with Charleston Scene’s cover story on local musicians relegated to outside stages and live-streaming because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this week’s word search is all about outdoor (non-socially distanced) music festivals from the late 1960s to today. Well, until this past March.

Included are 39 of the biggest festivals in history and, yes, Sasquatch is a real one — it was an indie alternative/experimental music fest typically held on Memorial Day weekend in George, Washington (that’s real too). The 14 hidden words are performers from the infamous 1969 Woodstock Rock Festival. Some are just first names, as I couldn’t make everything fit, but you’ll know them when you see them — it’s not like I just put “Bob” or “David” in there. One hidden band is its acronym. Rock on, y’all!

Download PDF Music festivals word search

Reach Liz Foster at 843-937-5581. Follow her on Twitter @TheDizzyLizzieB

Senior news clerk and staff writer

Senior news clerk and staff writer Liz Foster joined The Post and Courier team in 2012 and, among other things, compiles events and writes the My Charleston Weekend column for Charleston Scene.