Classic rock band KISS, known for the members' iconic white and black face makeup, wild wardrobe and lead singer's flexible tongue, will play at the North Charleston Coliseum as part of the band's second leg of their final tour.
The appropriately named 2019 "End of the Road" tour will come to town on Aug. 8. The first leg of the tour already has sold more than half a million tickets. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide since their debut in 1973.
Special VIP meet-and-greet experiences will be offered to KISS Army fans at 10 a.m. Tuesday at kissonline.com. Fan club presale tickets for the performance will be available at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 via livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. Visit kissonline.com for tour dates and more information.