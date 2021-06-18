Robert Smalls' escape from slavery in SC the subject of upcoming Amazon film biopic

Amazon is working on a biopic on Robert Smalls, a politician, publisher, businessman and maritime pilot who was born into slavery in Beaufort and worked as a waiter at the Planters Hotel in Charleston.

Smalls, who learned to sail in Charleston Harbor, in 1862 commandeered a Confederate ship docked near Fort Sumter and escaped to freedom.

He led other enslaved people in South Carolina to freedom as well and went on to be elected to Congress.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Smalls authored legislation that made South Carolina the first state to provide a free and compulsory public school system in the United States. He also founded the Republican Party of South Carolina.

The Amazon biopic "Steal Away" will feature the true story of his daring escape and rise as a politician in Beaufort during the Reconstruction Era.

According to IMDb and Deadline, the film will be directed by Charles Burnett of the classic film "Killer of the Sheep."

In 2018, Burnett was honored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences with a Governor’s Award.

Deadline also reported that Malcolm M. Mays, filmmaker and FX series "Snowfall" actor, has been tapped to write the script.

Mays, who wrote the reboot of "New Jack City" for Warner Bros., was a protégé of the late two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker John Singleton.

His film entitled "Trouble" aimed to shed light on the African American and Latin American tension in South Central Los Angeles, where he grew up.

A release date has not yet been set for the Smalls biopic.