It's time to snag those New Year's Eve party tickets before they sell out. If you're looking for some of the Lowcountry's most epic parties — champagne toasts, h'ors douevres, star performers and all — then you've come to the right place.

Here's your 2020 New Year's Eve guide. Let's close this decade out right, Charleston!

Charleston Wonderland NYE

WHAT: The seventh annual Charleston Wonderland features a premium all-inclusive bar, Cirque Du Soleil performers and . The black tie affair will include small passed cuisine items and dancing to live music and DJs. There will, of course, be a midnight countdown.

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown

PRICE: $185

MORE INFO: charlestonwonderland.tix.com

Yorktown Countdown

WHAT: Attendees will enjoy a top-shelf bar, light hors d’oeuvres, live band and DJ performances. Plus, the best views of Charleston Harbor and downtown. All tickets purchased include a VIP all-inclusive experience.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Yorktown, 40 Patriots Point Rd., Mount Pleasant

PRICE: $175

MORE INFO: yorktowncountdown.com

Snyder Grand Ball

WHAT: Midnight City and DJ Natty Heavy will be performing at the aquarium for this year's New Year's Eve extravaganza. Attire is black tie optional and there will be an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown

PRICE: $164

MORE INFO: snydergrandball.com

New Year’s Eve at The Alley

WHAT: Cocktail attire is recommended for this New Year’s Eve party at downtown’s bowling alley. There will be a silent disco, beats from DJ Phamtastik, light hors d'oeuvres, a photo booth, free bowling and arcade games, beer, wine and spirits and a champagne toast. For VIP ticket holders, there will be private bowling lanes and servers, premium drinks, heavy hors d'oeuvres and a complimentary bottle of champagne.

WHEN: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown

PRICE: $85 general admission, $750 reserved VIP lane for 5

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/34QlSnI

New Year’s Eve on the Creek: Havana Nights

WHAT: This Havana Nights-themed all-inclusive celebration includes beer, wine, cocktails and champagne in addition to a fireworks show, live music and a DJ dance party. General admission tickets include entry to all of Red's and the outdoor space at Tavern & Table, while VIP also includes the inside of Tavern & Table and premium food and drinks.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Red’s Ice House, 98 Church St., Mt. Pleasant

PRICE: $90 general admission, $150 VIP

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2Ro19Uv

Ball in the Hall

WHAT: Local bands The Artisanals, Babe Club and Keon Masters will perform for New Year's Eve at the Charleston Music Hall.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown

PRICE: $20 advance, $25 day of

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/33SoJLM

Gold Party

WHAT: The Nick Price Foundation is hosting an all-VIP New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring a ball drop at midnight with cash and prizes in addition to a live band, open bar with top-shelf liquors, heavy hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast.

WHEN: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., downtown

PRICE: $125 VIP; $1,200 reserved table + 8 tickets

MORE INFO: nickpricefoundation.org

New Year’s on the Watch Rooftop

WHAT: Ring in the New Year on a downtown rooftop with live music from Morpheus and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. There will be a full-service bar and special menu items.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Restoration Hotel's rooftop, 79 Wentworth St., downtown

PRICE: $25 advance, $35 day of

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2ripyjB

Flip-Flop Drop at Folly Beach

WHAT: It's a classic New Year's Eve tradition to watch a giant pair of sparkly flip-flops descend as the calendar year turns pages. It's Folly Beach's ball drop!

WHEN: 8 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Center Street, Folly Beach

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/34SQ5CA

Carolina Girl Johns Island Yacht

WHAT: Start off 2020 on a boat. Set sail on the 106-foot Carolina Girl yacht and enjoy two open bars, passed hors d'oeuvres and music from DJ Bobby C. Stilettos and high heels aren't allowed due to worn floors, and parking is limited at the marina.

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: St. John’s Yacht Club, 2408 Maybank Hwy., Johns Island

PRICE: $165

MORE INFO: 843-818-2495, https://bit.ly/2rhxyBi

Future Is Now: The Garden Gala

WHAT: Guests will be transported into a fantasy land for this event, inspired by The Met Gala. Future Is Now: The Garden Gala is all-inclusive, featuring heavy hors d'oeuvres, house liquors, craft beers and a midnight champagne toast. There will be trippy tunes by DJ R Dot, an out-of-this-world food and drinks menu, guest-participation paintball gun art and art for sale by local artists. Proceeds raised from art sold that night will be donated to Redux Contemporary Art Center.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown

PRICE: $150

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/389TlLZ

A James Bond New Year's at The Cedar Room

WHAT: Get your martini shaken, not stirred, at this James Bond-themed New Year's Eve Party that will include heavy hors d'oeuvres, a full open bar, a midnight champagne toast and live music by the Kerwin L. Felix Band and DJ Wave. Local MC (and Bond girl) Nikki Fairman will be at the black tie-optional affair.

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Cedar Room, 701 East Bay St., downtown

PRICE: $160

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2qlVnHI

Gatsby's New Year's Eve

WHAT: Dress in your Roaring '20s finest for this Gatsby-inspired gala. DJ Cazes from Miami will be spinning the beats on the dance floor. There will be beer, wine and spirits, a midnight toast and a chance to win cash and prizes. There are VIP options with cheese and charcuterie boards and table service.

WHEN: 10 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown

PRICE: $90 until Dec. Dec. 16; $100 after Dec. 16

MORE INFO: decocharleston.com/gatsbynye; 843-640-6996

Charleston New Year's Eve

WHAT: This red carpet and black tie event will include bottle service, valet parking, paparazzi, hors d'oeuvres, music, a ball drop and a midnight champagne toast.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston

PRICE: $50 general admission, $100 open bar

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2OShTl6

Frothy Beard's Pirates vs. Ninjas New Year's

WHAT: Frothy Beard and Zombie Bob's are hosting another New Year's Eve celebration. This year, they're going back to the days of yore where pirates roamed the seas and ninjas glided through the trees. Come dressed for your chosen side and dance to tunes from DJ Cobra. There will be a food buffet and champagne toast at midnight.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Frothy Beard Brewing Company, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., West Ashley

PRICE: $45

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2RpunCc

Republic New Year's Eve Party

WHAT: There will be $2,020 in giveaways to ring in 2020, in addition to party favors, a live DJ and a ball drop at midnight. The kitchen is open until 11 p.m.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Republic Garden & Lounge, 462 King St., downtown

PRICE: Free entry until 9 p.m.; $25 cover 9-10 p.m.; $500 VIP table service after 10 p.m.

MORE INFO: Book VIP tables at 843-724-7400 or info@republicreign.com; https://bit.ly/2DTMmZu

Dockery’s New Year's

WHAT: Dance the night away with live music by Dan’s Tramp Stamp and the Money Bags on the Dockery’s stage, and raise a free glass of champagne at midnight while enjoying a party menu of late-night snacks and treats. Ticket holders with advance dinner reservations will get 10 percent off their meal.

WHEN: 10 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Dockery’s, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

PRICE: $30

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2OSOBCF

Roaring 2020 at Middleton Place

WHAT: It's about to be the Roaring '20s all over again! This evening will include a performance by Tesoro in the 1920s-themed Lodge, while Jon Hanks Music will be serenading outside. A pair of beverages are included in the price, and a cash bar will get you Prohibition-style drinks. Bring your oyster knifes for a roast outside around the campfire, in addition to hors d'oeuves. A complimentary champagne toast at midnight will come with a pair of etched Inn glasses.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: The Inn at Middleton Place, 4290 Ashley River Road, West Ashley

PRICE: $50

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2DOx3RQ

Pour House New Year's

WHAT: The Fritz and Toubab Krewe will be performing on New Year's Eve at the Pour House.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island

PRICE: $20

MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com

Pajama Party at The Brick

WHAT: Wear your PJs (keep it classy, folks) at this New Year's Eve party with drink specials, games, a balloon drop, complimentary champagne at midnight and karaoke. All-inclusive tickets include access to a premium bar, no bar wait and priority on the karaoke list.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown

PRICE: free general admission; $45 all-inclusive advance, $55 all-inclusive day of

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2sPPL9G

Final NYE Blowout at the Historic Harbour Club

WHAT: The Harbour Club is moving, so this will be the last New Year's Eve at the current location. There will be raw bars, sushi, carving stations, dessert and three floors of party space and bars. A live band, photo booth and champagne toast await.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Harbour Club, 35 Prioleau St., downtown

PRICE: $175

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2rVQg1B

All White New Year's Countdown

WHAT: DJ Ali O the Chef will be spinning the beats at this New Year's Eve party with an open bar, island cuisine, a Photo Booth and a midnight champagne toast. The dresscode is all white clothing.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Da Spot, 2122 Cosgrove Ave.

PRICE: $65

MORE INFO: allwhitenyecountdown.eventbrite.com

Prohibition New Year's Eve

WHAT: Another Roaring '20s themed party is going down at Prohibition. There will be a DJ, party favors, midnight champagne toast and passed hors d'oeuvres from 10:30-11:30 p.m. VIP bottle service is also available.

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown

PRICE: $40 general admission; $725 VIP bottle service table

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2Pdo6qI

New Year’s Eve at Vintage Lounge

WHAT: Ring in 2020 with an open bar and hors d'oeuvres that include cheese and charcuterie boards, beef tenderloin crostini and lobster gougers, shrimp cocktail and oysters, tartlets and mini cannolis. Cocktail attire is encouraged, and there will be live music and a midnight champagne toast.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Vintage Lounge, 545 King St., downtown

PRICE: $99 until Dec. 18; $140 after Dec. 18

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/33SkwHY

Bourbon N Bubbles New Year's Eve

WHAT: Heavy hors d'oeuvres, a premium open bar, a DJ and a live ball drop await at this New Year's Eve party on King Street. VIP table service is available.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Bourbon N Bubbles, 570 King St., downtown

PRICE: $125 until Dec. 14; $150 after Dec. 14; $1,000-$2,000 VIP packages

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2s3qY1f

Pouring '20s Party

WHAT: Enjoy a rooftop New Year's at Pour Taproom, which will transform into a speakeasy with bootleggers, flappers and gangsters. Included in the ticket price are light bites, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Beer, wine and spirits on tap will cost extra.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Pour Taproom, 560 King St., downtown

PRICE: $40

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2Lr6eYk

Red Carpet New Year's

WHAT: The paparazzi will be taking your photo as you roll up to this red carpet party with food stations on the Mezz, a champagne toast at midnight party favors, ice luges, a balloon drop and DJ Precise on the third floor.

WHEN: 10 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Ink N Ivy, 565 King St., downtown

PRICE: $35 advance, $50 day of

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/366RPID

Midnight at the Rice Mill

WHAT: Wrap up the decade with beautiful waterfront views at the historic Rice Mill with DJ Moo Moo, catering, an all-inclusive bar and a midnight champagne toast. Black tie attire is encouraged, and there are both general admission and VIP options, with upgrades.

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. (VIP) or 9 p.m. (general admission) Dec. 31

WHERE: Historic Rice Mill, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown

PRICE: $125 general admission, $150 VIP

MORE INFO: 843-723-7952, https://bit.ly/2Plr5gZ