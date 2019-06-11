You don't have to travel to New Mexico to ride a hot air balloon. You can do it right here in South Carolina on Aug. 24 at the "Roots & Boots & Balloons" festival.

Yonder Field, the Bowman venue that hosted a couple of large-scale events in the fall of 2017 and then all but disappeared until Christmas 2018, has resurfaced with a new festival that will involve tethered hot air balloon rides and country music.

The family-friendly festival, produced by Swamp Buck Entertainment, will feature headlining performances by country artists Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye.

There also will be a "Night Glow," where six brilliantly colored balloons hover over the crowd and light up the night sky. The Balloonmeister for the event is Bill Whidden, who also oversees ballooning activity for the Northeast Balloon Festival that takes place in Northampton, Mass., each summer.

Live music from local bands will take place from 4-7 p.m., while balloon rides, food trucks and games will be available from 4-10 p.m. Crawford & Power will perform at 7 p.m., followed by the hot air balloon "Night Glow" from 8-8:45 p.m. and performances from the aforementioned country artists from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for early birds, $27.50 general admission, $35 day of show and $75 VIP. Children 12 and under get in free. Balloon rides will cost $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and under. Parking is $10 per car. Visit yonderfield.com for more information.