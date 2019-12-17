These days, potential conflict around the holiday table is so baked into the holiday that it’s a regular source of material for comics and cocktail partiers alike. Why is it that so many of us can’t lay down arms and find enough common ideological ground to make it through one merrily decked-out meal?
In light of this, “All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” serves up a little much-needed perspective with that country ham. The southeastern premiere, which is presented by Village Repertory Company at Woolfe Street Playhouse under the direction of Keely Enright, reimagines a miraculous Christmas at the onset of World War I. The historical event so affected Allied soldiers that many who made it through the war were struck by it for the remainder of their days.
As Christmas approached that year, 100,000 men from from both sides of the conflict lay down their arms on the Western Front to instead join arms, sing carols, swap stash and affirm a humanity that was so elusive in those wretched trenches. They did so by their own initiative, a movement that was widely celebrated until it was shut down by the powers that be, never to happen again during the war.
Written by Peter Rothstein for a production originally mounted by the Minneapolis-based company Theater Latte Da, this elegant, curiously gentle musical strikes a reflective, if somber chord throughout. It does so by way of an all-male chorus who performs a cappella the classic songs of the era.
It was, after all, music that brought both sides together then, and is the driving force of this work. Starting with the plaintive, tenor keen of Jonathan Harper for the Scottish song "Will Ye Go to Flanders?" the hour-and-twenty-minute production works its way through the tunes, anthems, carols and ditties held dear by the various regiments.
There were patriotic numbers like "Keep the Homefires Burning," delivered with zest by a quartet of company members. There was the mournful "Sill Nacht," led with fitting poise and pipes by Bradley Keith, who was then joined by the company. There were notes of nostalgia in "Auld Lang Syne,” performed by the wonderful Kaegan Fitzherbert, who is figures in significantly in the show.
As sung without accompaniment, as they no doubt would have been in the trenches, the vocalists must shoulder the full musical weight of each song, humming as background and rolling from one song into the next, pivoting from English to German to French, often to incantatory and stirring effect.
Music director Dan Megli gets a rousing nod for harnessing an impressive roster of the nine singers who come together and stand apart with equal success, fading out as characters come forward to share snippets of the story, building into a hopeful crescendo as jokes are lobbed and Allies go so far as to don the Kaiser helmets of their enemies.
At the same time, the cast advances the story through culled segments of letters and poetry written by those on the front lines. As actors step forward to share the firsthand accounts of the truce, photographs of them with rank and file are projected on three screen panels above the spare stage, breathing poignant life into sepia-toned images as the songs play on.
At times, the words come from prominent figures like Winston Churchill and World War I poets Wilfred Owen and Siegfried Sassoon, whose chilling reflections on the loss of humanity in war is in sharp relief to songs like "Pack Up Your Troubles in Your old Kit-bag, and Smile, Smile, Smile," (a marching song Owen bitterly referenced in his poem "Smile, Smile, Smile).
Out of those worst of times emerges a communion that buoys them all, and is a marvel to see and particularly to hear. Until, of course, the powers that be deem the whole scene improper. The cease-fire ceases, and the war resumes, made all the more tragic by that that incredible glimpse of another way.
Anyone who is loaded for bear as the holiday nears, ready to take on the knee-jerk pronouncements of a certain uncle or misguided assertions of your brother's girlfriend, would do well to see what happens when another tack is taken. If, like the talented cast of "All Is Calm," we deploy our voices to move rather than to mouth off, we might have a go at a Christmas miracle, too.