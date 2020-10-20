Review: At Charleston's Corrigan Gallery, a stunner of a show is just the ticket for today

Arthur McDonald wants to show you the world.

This is no small task, mind you. The 88-year-old artist (who I first came to know in his role as the College of Charleston's then-dean of the School of the Arts), has recently shared with me that he now battles macular degeneration.

His mind’s eye remains sharp and clear, as evident in "Journey Around the World: September 1952 — July 1953," his current exhibition at Corrigan Gallery, which runs through the remainder of the month. For it, the artist has also folded fact and fiction into a companion book of the same name, which was published this spring and is intended to be experienced alongside the works.

Billing the book as a neurological memoir, McDonald notes in it that its artwork represents his intuitive responses to the events shared in each chapter, drawn from present memories of a gap year he spent during college traversing the world with a fellow American student.

This intuitive take is imbued with the elegance of a master craftsman and deftly laden with more than a few talismanic objects. With works arranged chronologically to reflect the journey, the show finds a connective thread in its ubiquitous handmade paper, certainly a fitting medium for a far-flung contemplation of civilization.

Framed black and deeply set in pristine shadow boxes of sorts, the works layer in bits and hues reflective of the places the artist explored and the experiences drawn from them.

A foray with a clairvoyant in London layers a square patch of Moroccan drum with its telling hand. An excursion in the South of France on a worse-for-the-wear blue bicycle translates into an indigo-saturated swath. A walk in a deforested landscape in Greece intersperses a Dandelion leaf and thorns with a petite book made of handmade paper.

The works gain a deeper spiritual aspect as the student travels continue. A religious encounter with orbs in an undetermined part of India features a mysterious clay object and antique nails. Another contrasts thick threads in linear and circular configurations. Another adds parts of an astrology book.

I'd recommend reading portions of McDonald's book in tandem, and on the spot if possible. The slim, beguiling chapters launch with an image of the correlating work and offer flights of fancy. At Corrigan Gallery, those pieces that are part of "Journey Around the World" span the east and south walls.

During college, when the artist and a fellow student set off, they aimed to literally find world peace at a 1952 youth conference on the subject in Travancore, India. Along the way, they found much more, too, by subway, automobile, passenger ship, bicycle, trolley, rickshaw, elephant and so on, while hopping from London to the South of France, from Greece to Egypt, from India to Japan.

They are flights of fancy all, with each brief convivially searching chapter containing the potential to wend from the factual to an imagined point of view, to veer from prose to poetry, from narration to chant, thus incorporating what the artists coins as his neurological impulses. It's true that the works seem wiser than the pages reflecting young Arthur's vantage, but those wide-eyed writings lent a poignant sweetness.

The arc and end goal of the voyage is laid forth in the opening interlude with a London soothsayer, who urges the young man to cultivate his given power of empathy on his journey. Like the artist weaving objects into his works of art, the young man thus forges a worldview.

It should be noted that McDonald, who is known for working with handmade paper, is also a former theater maker and a puppet master, so making magic from the everyday has long been in his wheelhouse.

Similarly evocative are the works that inhabit the western and northern walls of the gallery, many of which McDonald created since the pandemic. "Transition with a Dash of Gold," offers a nod to Burma, incorporating a pottery bowl with gold; "The Wind Horse of Good Fortune" references China with a central wood block; "A Book for Machiavelli" features a miniature leather book from Italy.

Together, the resulting exhibition is just the ticket for these unsettling times where we've all been urged to settle in and leave the wandering for safer times. Anyone ruing a felled trip or a sentimental journey of any kind will reap much as the artist reimagines for us the tones, textures and telling details that so impressed him from bygone travels nearly a half-century hence.

Weaving stories in works and words, the resulting experience is so rich in mysticism and marvel that it often seems writ from ancient days. The works can also be viewed in an online gallery on Corrigan's website, but I would urge an in-person visit to get the full impression of the raw stuff of their making, the course, resplendent paper, the organically formed fossils, the sculptural clay.

Doing so is easy with the gallery's recently added hours. And, unlike some of the excursions of the artist during his year of living adventurously, it won't even require an elephant.