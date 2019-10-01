Charleston's art scene extends beyond portrait-adorned gallery walls. An upcoming October event will be taking it to the streets.

Apexer, a San Francisco muralist who has created colorful street art around the world, is heading to the East Coast to share his talent with the Holy City.

He'll be doing a live mural painting from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 11 outside of Hed Hi Media at 654 King St.

In addition, a street art-focused exhibition called "Street Art in Charleston" will be on display, featuring works by Charleston legend Shepard Fairey, DFace, Cleon Peterson, Ben Eine, Jason Woodside, Stikki Peaches, Mad C, Tristian Eaton and others. There will also be a live painting and mural competition by local artist Jonathan Rypkema.

Live music will be provided by Mummbls and The Black Olive.

Hed Hi Media has teamed up with PBR for the event, which will be providing free beers for those 21 and older.