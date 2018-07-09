"Legally Blonde" and "Big Little Lies" star Reese Witherspoon will stop in Charleston on a national eight-city tour to support her debut book, "Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits."
She'll be at the Gaillard at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 for the second city on her tour.
The Academy Award-winning actress will share personal stories with fans, including how she entertains, decorates her home and makes holidays special for her family. She will be joined by special guests for on-stage conversations.
"My grandmother Dorothea always said that it was a combination of beauty and strength that made Southern women ‘whiskey in a teacup,'" says Witherspoon. "We may be delicate and ornamental on the outside, but we’re strong and fiery on the inside. I’m so excited to travel around the country and meet more strong women and share our stories."
Each ticket for the Whiskey in a Teacup Tour includes a copy of Witherspoon’s forthcoming book, a $35 value. VIP ticket holders also will walk away with a limited-edition Draper James tote bag filled with some of Witherspoon's favorite products, a signed book and a photo with Witherspoon.
In addition to her acting and producer roles, Witherspoon is an entrepreneur. In 2015, she launched Draper James, a retail brand with a focus on fashion, accessories and home decor inspired by the American South. In 2016, she then established Hello Sunshine, a media brand and content company dedicated to female authorship and storytelling across all platforms. She is an advocate and activist for women’s issues across the globe.
Tickets for the Gaillard tour stop, ranging from $58-$180, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, July 13. Visit gaillardcenter.org or call 843-579-6452 for more information.
A full list of tour dates is available at whiskeyinateacupbook.com.