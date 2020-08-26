Record Store Day, rescheduled due to pandemic, will span 3 Saturdays in Charleston

Record Store Day, an annual tradition inaugurated in 2008 to celebrate the culture of the independent record shop, was postponed this year due to the coronavirus.

The day that features exclusive vinyl releases at record stores across the world was initially slated for April 18 and then moved back to June 20. Now, the planned record releases will be doled out over three Saturdays in the coming months. The reasoning behind the split is to allow stores to provide a safer shopping experience during the pandemic.

The first date is this Saturday, Aug. 29, which will be followed by Sept. 26 and Oct. 24.

Locally, four stores will be participating — Monster Music & Movies in West Ashley, Record Stop in downtown Charleston, Gray Cat Music with a pop-up booth at The Station in North Charleston and Soundwave Comics in Summerville.

Monster Music & Movies will be offering 175 Record Store Day releases Saturday, including records by The Who, John Prine and Tyler, The Creator. While the West Ashley shop usually hosts live music, a food truck rodeo, a jump castle, a sidewalk sale and more to celebrate, this year will be more toned down due to the pandemic. The shop will open for just Record Store Day releases from 8-10 a.m. Then, the rest of the inventory will be available at 20 percent off storewide. Monster will also be selling some Record Store Day titles on its website in the afternoon.

Record Stop Charleston, which in the past has offered live music during Record Store Day, will be more limited in its festivities this year. The shop will open at 8 a.m. Saturday and will have a majority of the Record Store Day titles available. There will also be a large selection of more than 300 original LPs marked down to $4.99, t-shirt giveaways and exclusive test pressings from the shop's distribution and label services division, Monostereo.

Gray Cat Music is a one-person business that operates out of a reclaimed furniture and goods store called The Station in Park Circle. This is the first time owner Drew Anderson will offer Record Store Day releases. He will have around 20 releases available at The Station for the first drop on Saturday.

Soundwave Comics is getting back into the record business, a return to its roots that comes more than decade after the locally owned shop opened with an inventory of music, movies, games and comic books. Over the years, comic books became the focus. Owner Greg Woodard says he will be diversifying the shop's product line yet again, in time for this Saturday's first rendition of Record Store Day. The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and host a variety of exclusive vinyl releases.