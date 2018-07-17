Ray LaMontagne, a Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter known for his soft, romantic ballads and iconic raspy vocals, has announced a 25-date North American "Just Passing Through" acoustic tour.
He will be joined by John Stirratt of Wilco on bass throughout the tour, which has a stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Nov. 16.
This tour is a followup to his seventh studio album "Part of the Light," which was released in May. LaMontagne has performed his first single from the album "Such A Simple Thing," on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and it was also featured on the season finale of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy." He also recently performed on NPR's World Cafe.
Tickets will be available at noon on Friday, July 20, to the general public via ticketmaster.com or livenation.com. They'll also be available at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office or by the phone at 800-745-3000. For more information, visit raylamontagne.com.