Rapper Nelly's sold-out downtown Charleston show canceled

A downtown Charleston nightclub has canceled a sold-out show by Nelly, according to a post on the club's Instagram account.

The rapper was scheduled to perform Feb. 19 at Trio, a club on Calhoun Street, according to a Facebook event hosted by Trio and entertainment company Loud Crowd.

"We regret to inform you that the Nelly show this Friday (2/19) has been cancelled," according to the post. "This is due to existing contractual obligations between Nelly and a regional event which we were recently made aware of and are out of our control."

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

All tickets will be refunded, according to the post.

Trio, one of the area's clubs that has been bashed on social media for the lack of mask wearing on its crowded dance floor, has hosted a variety of DJs and performers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Videos have circulated online of laser-lit partiers packed inside the establishment.

Nelly, a rapper who signed to Universal Records in 1999 and has since won a variety of music awards from the Grammys to the People's Choice Awards, was slated to perform in the upstairs portion of the nightclub, according to the event page.

Trio was set to open at 8 p.m., and tickets sold out. Some 200 tickets were sold, according to the city of Charleston's livability and tourism director Dan Riccio, who touched base with the club Thursday ahead of the event.

That is under the 250-person capacity for which an establishment needs to procure special event approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

The event page listed some COVID-19 requirements for patrons. Masks were required upon entry, exit and at any time when not actively eating or drinking; temperature checks were required at the door; and any individual with a fever or displaying other COVID-19 symptoms was to be refused entry. There was also a stipulation to sign a symptoms waiver before the show.

On TicketMaster, Nelly's official tour dates for 2021 are listed as Golden Gate Park in San Francisco in August; Beau Rivage Theatre in Biloxi, Miss., in September; and Fox Theater in Oakland, Calif., with a TBA date. On SongKick, the Trio show was included, along with Bonnaroo in June, Portugal's Rolling Loud Festival in July and a show in London, Ontario, in July.

Among the rapper's hit songs are "Ride Wit Me," "Hot in Herre," "Pimp Juice" and "Dilemma."

Neither Nelly's press team nor Trio or Loud Crowd responded to The Post and Courier's attempts to reach out for more information regarding the sold-out event.

The city of Charleston has the capability to monitor those entering and leaving downtown clubs to ensure people are wearing masks and dole out citations if not. Once inside, if patrons are actively holding a drink, they can't be cited due to state regulations that apply to food and bev establishments.

According to Riccio, police officers, tourism and livability officers and fire marshals were prepared to be in the area the night of the event. Fire marshals were going to be monitoring the building occupancy, Riccio said, while police officers were going to be directing traffic and giving out mask citations if necessary. In addition, a SLED-certified security team member was set to be at the door.

Trio's certificate of occupancy approves the club for 137 patrons on the first floor, 160 on the second floor and 57 on the patio, according to Riccio.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.