Rapper Nelly performing sold-out show at downtown Charleston's Trio nightclub

Famous rapper Nelly will perform Feb. 19 at a downtown Charleston nightclub, according to a Facebook event hosted by Trio and entertainment company Loud Crowd.

Trio, one of the area's clubs that has been bashed on social media for the lack of mask wearing on its crowded dance floor, has hosted a variety of DJs and performers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Videos have circulated online of laser-lit partiers packed inside the Calhoun Street establishment.

Nelly, a rapper who signed to Universal Records in 1999 and has since won a variety of music awards from the Grammys to the People's Choice Awards, will perform in the upstairs portion of the nightclub, according to the event page.

That space will open at 8 p.m., and tickets are currently sold out. The number of tickets sold or an event capacity was not listed.

The event page lists some COVID-19 requirements for patrons. Masks are required upon entry, exit and at any time when not actively eating or drinking; temperature checks will be required at the door; and any individual with a fever or displaying other COVID-19 symptoms will be refused entry. There is also a stipulation to sign a symptoms waiver before the show.

On TicketMaster, Nelly's official tour dates for 2021 are listed as Golden Gate Park in San Francisco in August; Beau Rivage Theatre in Biloxi, Miss., in September; and Fox Theater in Oakland, Calif., with a TBA date. On SongKick, the Trio show is included, along with Bonnaroo in June, Portugal's Rolling Loud Festival in July and a show in London, Ontario, in July.

Among the rapper's hit songs are "Ride Wit Me," "Hot in Herre," "Pimp Juice" and "Dilemma."

Neither Nelly's press team nor Trio or Loud Crowd responded to The Post and Courier's attempts to reach out for more information regarding the sold-out event.

The city of Charleston has the capability to shut down events, even if approved by the South Carolina Department of Commerce, if non-mask wearers are seen entering the site. Once inside, if patrons are actively holding a drink, they can't be cited due to state regulations that apply to food and bev establishments.