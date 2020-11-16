Rapper DMX went on a Geechee tour and stopped for a Booze Pop while in Charleston

Rapper Earl Simmons, better known by stage name DMX, was in Charleston this weekend, and one local alcoholic popsicle vendor was graced with his presence on Sunday night.

Booze Pops owner Woody Norris said that the rapper hopped out of the Gullah Geechee tour van he was in on Spring Street and was looking to "Party Up" with some Hennessy.

When he learned that the Cognac wasn't for sale at the frozen cocktails-on-a-stick truck, DMX instead ordered an organic mango rum pop, which comes in at a nice 15 percent ABV. He followed it up with a cherry Jell-O shot.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Norris said the tour van was packed with what seemed to be the rapper's friends and family. DMX didn't say what the rest of his plans for the weekend were, but Norris, who is a fan, was thrilled to get a few pictures with him in a black tee, silver chain and diamond-encrusted watch by his business.

"Stop, drop, get a Booze Pop!" Norris posted with a photo on the brand's Instagram page, a play off DMX's "Ruff Ryders' Anthem."

The Booze Pop truck has also been visited by other celebrities when in town, including singer JoJo, actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Curtis and actor and comedian Adam Devine. Norris said when the sky blue truck with decked-out lights and a disco ball is parked at the King Street location, it tends to attract the from-out-of-town stars.

"We're bringing communities together, one Booze Pop at a time," said Norris.

DMX was also spotted at the Pineapple Fountain this weekend.