"I like dollars, I like diamonds, I like stunting, I like shining." Cardi B, the popular Grammy Award-winning rapper, is bringing her sensational lyrics and stage presence to South Carolina.
She'll take the stage at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12. The Mother's Day performance will feature "Cardi B and Friends" at the 18,000-capacity venue.
Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Monday via ticketmaster.com.
Cardi B was raised in the Bronx and came into internet fame with viral videos on Vine and Instagram. She was a cast member on VH1's reality television show "Love & Hip Hop: New York" and has since topped Billboard charts for songs like "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It."
She's won a Grammy, three American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, nine BET Hip Hop Awards and a Billboard Music Award. She was included in Time magazine's 2018 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.