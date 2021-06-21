'Queer Eye' star Antoni Porowski coming to Charleston on book tour

Antoni Porowski, one of the five hosts of the Emmy Award-winning show "Queer Eye," is coming to Charleston as part of a national book tour.

Porowski, the food and wine expert on the Netflix series, will make a stop at the Charleston Gaillard Center on Sept. 21. The tour will feature cooking and conversation surrounding Porowski's book, "Antoni: Let's Do Dinner," which will be published on Sept. 14.

The New York Times best-selling author, who also published "Queer Eye: Love Yourself. Love Your Life" and "Antoni in the Kitchen," will demonstrate recipes from the cookbook and answer cooking questions from the audience. The book covers everything from after-work suppers to casual entertaining tips.

“Food and home have become even more sacred in the last year, and I’m excited to offer a cookbook devoted to inspiring dinners so that you can enjoy more time eating and less time preparing,” Porowski said.

In addition to being a television personality and model, Porowski is a home cook who has worked as a food consultant and private chef.

On "Queer Eye," the Polish-Canadian author stars alongside Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Bobby Berk. The team of gay professionals, known as the "Fab 5," give lifestyle and fashion makeovers to guests.

Tickets for an evening with Porowski go on sale 10 a.m. June 25 at gaillardcenter.org. Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees.