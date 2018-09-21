The Queen Street Playhouse, the newly rebranded name for the Footlight Players Theatre, is now hosting a variety of artistic endeavors beyond just plays throughout the year.
The playhouse will have poetry events with open mic nights hosted by Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker and also concerts featuring a variety of local and touring bands.
The concert series, Queen Street Harmony, is hosted in partnership with Awendaw Green, the music venue on the far side of Mount Pleasant featuring Wednesday fireside jams at the Sewee Outpost.
The downtown music listening room showcase series in the intimate space is a new endeavor for the Queen Street Playhouse, and the schedule for the remainder of 2018 is here.
Sept. 27
WHO: Doug Jones Everybody Doug Jones, Forty Mile Detour, Wild Ponies
PRICE: $10 advance, $15 day of show
Oct. 16
WHO: Logan and the Kidders, The Mammoths
PRICE: $10 advance, 2 for $15 advance, $12 day of show
Nov. 1
WHO: The Pluff Mud String Band, West King String Band
PRICE: $10 advance, $15 day of show
Nov. 8
WHO: The Wildmans, Violet Bell
PRICE: $10 advance, $15 day of show
Nov. 13
WHO: The Red Clay Strays, Boo Ray
PRICE: $10 advance, $15 day of show
Nov. 17
WHO: John Seymour, John Brannen
PRICE: $20 advance, $25 day of show$20 in advance/$25 day of
Nov. 23
WHO: Jeff Dent, Jordan Igoe, Danielle Howle
PRICE: $10 advance, $15 day of show
Dec. 23
WHO: Red Cedar Review, Dallas Baker and Friends
PRICE: $10 advance, $15 day of show
Dec. 29
WHO: The By and By, Sally & George
PRICE: $15 advance, $20 day of show
For each show, doors are at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are more information are available at awendawgreen.com/queenstreetharmony.html.