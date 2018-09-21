Series

The Queen Street Harmony series schedule for the rest of 2018 is now here. 

The Queen Street Playhouse, the newly rebranded name for the Footlight Players Theatre, is now hosting a variety of artistic endeavors beyond just plays throughout the year. 

The playhouse will have poetry events with open mic nights hosted by Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker and also concerts featuring a variety of local and touring bands. 

The concert series, Queen Street Harmony, is hosted in partnership with Awendaw Green, the music venue on the far side of Mount Pleasant featuring Wednesday fireside jams at the Sewee Outpost. 

The downtown music listening room showcase series in the intimate space is a new endeavor for the Queen Street Playhouse, and the schedule for the remainder of 2018 is here. 

Sept. 27

WHO: Doug Jones Everybody Doug Jones, Forty Mile Detour, Wild Ponies

PRICE: $10 advance, $15 day of show

Oct. 16

Logan & the Kidders is the full band outfit of solo acoustic guitar player and singer/songwriter Logan Aggeles. 

WHO: Logan and the Kidders, The Mammoths

PRICE: $10 advance, 2 for $15 advance, $12 day of show

Nov. 1

WHO: The Pluff Mud String Band, West King String Band

PRICE: $10 advance, $15 day of show

Nov. 8

WHO: The Wildmans, Violet Bell

PRICE: $10 advance, $15 day of show

Nov. 13

WHO: The Red Clay Strays, Boo Ray

PRICE: $10 advance, $15 day of show

Nov. 17

WHO: John Seymour, John Brannen

PRICE: $20 advance, $25 day of show$20 in advance/$25 day of

Shelby Means and Joel Timmons are the members of Sally & George, named after Means' grandparents.

Nov. 23

WHO: Jeff Dent, Jordan Igoe, Danielle Howle

PRICE: $10 advance, $15 day of show

Dec. 23

WHO: Red Cedar Review, Dallas Baker and Friends

PRICE: $10 advance, $15 day of show 

Dec. 29

WHO: The By and By, Sally & George

PRICE: $15 advance, $20 day of show

For each show, doors are at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are more information are available at awendawgreen.com/queenstreetharmony.html

