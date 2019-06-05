Upcoming movie "Late Night," directed by Golden-Globe winner Nisha Ganatra, had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January and will be out in theaters this June.
Before the film's early premiere at the Terrace Theater, including a Skype Q&A with Ganatra, I reached out to the director myself to ask her a few questions about the film.
The comedy drama, written by Mindy Kaling and starring Kaling and Emma Thompson, hones in on the struggles that women comedians face in an industry heavily dominated by men.
"Late Night" also focuses on additional challenges faced by women of color and women who are older. It also explores the behind-the-scenes relationships between writers and television personalities.
Q: Why do you think Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson were good fits for the film?
A: Mindy was a good fit for the film because it was based on her experiences. Emma Thompson is the perfect actor for the part because who else would be the first female broadcast late night talk show host? The incredible Emma Thompson who is always finding the humor in her flawless performances. And she began her career in comedy and improv, which a lot of people don’t know.
Q: You've made a lot of statements on people of color, the LGBTQ+ community and other marginalized groups through your career. How do you think this film plays a role in that?
A: This film is a really fun way to talk about issues that I care deeply about but are able to be hidden in comedy. I think the most effective comedies take on big political issues of our time. This movie is rare in that it is entertaining first and foremost but also makes some sharp and radical observations.
Q: How important do you think it is to combine entertainment with political statements and social messages?
A: I think it’s very important. I think what Samantha Bee, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert are doing is very important and very brave, given what is happening to journalists in our country right now. It is often left to the comedians to say what no one else will say, and that is why I think they are so important in this political climate.
A local screening of "Late Night" with a live Skype session with Ganatra afterward will take place starting at 4 p.m. June 8 at the Terrace Theater, 1056 D Maybank Hwy. Tickets are $12 and available at terracetheater.com or Fandango.