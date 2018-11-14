Lowe's cans of house paint and broken costume jewelry are among two mediums used in a new exhibit that will be revealed along with an all-evening art show at North Charleston music venue, bar and creative space Purple Buffalo.
Venue owner Dan Dickey and his friend and fellow Charleston artist Sarah White are teaming up for a dual exhibit dubbed "Untamed Charm" that will showcase their colorful, chaotic compositions.
Dickey, who hasn't had an art exhibit in five years, is presenting a creative collection of drip art sculptures. He has painted a piano, scooter, lawn mower, surfboard, mannequin and guitar, among other household and everyday items. He also uses large canvases, including one in this exhibit that is the size of a garage door.
"It's straight raw emotion when I create art," Dickey says. "I'm bleeding all over the canvas when I work. It's all about color and flow; it's like therapy."
White, too, says art is therapeutic.
"When I create it, I receive a peace and joy," White says. "It saves me."
White says their work is similar in color and form, and that they both like to work in big and small formats. That was one reason why they decided to mount a joint show.
"We think a lot alike," she adds. "And we’re both Scorpios, if that matters."
Both artists classify their art as "harum-scarum, wild, charming and expressive."
"When it comes to art, I can be a beautiful mess and create a beautiful mess," White explains of her series "Controlled Chaos," which will be on display.
White uses a variety of shapes, sizes and colors within a confined frame to represent a diverse society.
"No one looks the same," she says. "You might not be noticed at first or you might, but you have a purpose and serve a purpose. I want my art to remind people of their worth. We’re all diamonds in the rough."
Dickey says he's excited to share his art again.
"It’s not easy running a business and especially when the whole point of the business is so I can do art," says Dickey, who has finally found some breathing room between organizing shows, bartending and managing the venue.
"I can actually paint again now that things are going better, and I had a lot of stuff built up. They say if you don’t use it, you lose it, but it's been the opposite for me."
Incorporating live music with the art exhibit is important to Dickey, which is why the Nov. 17 premiere night will include a performance by New Orleans country band The Red Clay Strays, 8-10 p.m., followed by a jazzy set from Charleston's own DJ Dirty Looks.
"I’m always listening to music while I’m painting," Dickey says. "I can't live without it — or art."
For more information on the exhibit, visit the Facebook event page at https://bit.ly/2OyERKA.