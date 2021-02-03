Pup Bowl, 'Porgy and Bess' and Black history for your Charleston weekend

Pups and pigskins

Feb. 7 is a big day for the sports ball crowd. The Super Bowl is upon us. Tom Brady is back (again). This time, he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are looking for a repeat of their 2020 win with QB and MVP Patrick Mahomes. Also returning this season is Pup Bowl IV, presented by Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and Charleston Animal Society on Feb 6. Brady would be the old man there, too, as all puppy participants in this game between the Kansas City Canines and the Tampa Bay Barkateers will be less than a year old.

In addition to exhibits, vendors, raffles and other activities, this family-fun day and adoption event will include music from DJ Luigi of Latin Groove Entertainment and a special halftime show, featuring the Jig Wiggler Trio. In keeping with COVID-19 related restrictions, attendance will be limited and advance registration is required ($10). Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 6; The Oaks, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant; pupbowlivmptc.eventbrite.com

In related news, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are reuniting to co-host the 2021 Puppy Bowl at 2 p.m. Feb. 7 on Animal Planet and Discovery+, as those fur babies compete for the Lombarky Trophy. animalplanet.com/tv-shows/puppy-bowl

Colour of Music Festival

The annual Colour of Music Festival highlights the impact and significance of Black classical composers and performers, featuring acclaimed Black chamber ensemble players and artists trained at some of the most prestigious music schools, conservatories and universities in the world. This year's festival, in its ninth season, will be presented virtually through Feb. 7, performed in many of Charleston's historic venues.

Selections include octets and duos, baroque to modern works, "Umoja" from rising female Black composer Valerie Coleman (inspired by the legacy of Florence Price) and "Porgy & Bess Fantasy," an arrangement of George Gershwin's "Themes from Porgy & Bess," described by Igor Frolov as "a poem about love that tells the story of two very different people, who fall in love against all odds."

For more information, call 866-811-4111 or go to colourofmusic.org.

Black History Month

With the purpose of raising awareness and giving recognition of African Americans' contributions to society and culture, Carter G. Woodson created a special history week in 1926, selected around the birthdays of Frederick Douglass (Feb. 14) and Abraham Lincoln (Feb. 12). In 1976, President Gerald Ford extended the celebration of Black History Month throughout all of February.

Here are some special commemorative events planned in recognition of the important role African Americans have played in the history of our city, state and country.

The Charleston County Public Library system will host programs for all ages, including a series of podcasts on "four forgotten Charlestonians;" author talks with Jericho Brown, Tayari Jones and Deesha Philyaw on Southern literature and how Black writers are redefining stereotypes; storytimes, songs and activities; and a documentary showcasing Bill and Sara Green of Gullah Grub Restaurant and their farming of Carolina Gold Rice. "Whether you're into history, learning about the Gullah culture, tales from the high seas, or games and activities, there's something for everyone," the library advertises. 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/news/celebrate-black-history-month-these-virtual-programs-ccpl, facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Special programming at Middleton Place includes screenings of "Beyond the Fields," the award-winning documentary about the interpretation of the enslaved experience with historians and African Americans with roots at the property; presentations of "Mama Hattie Remembers ...," which fuses elements of the African American traditions and storytelling, as Mama Hattie recalls growing up in the Lowcountry; and "The Chronicles of Adam," a first-person historical interpretation of an enslaved man in the 19th century Antebellum South, bringing historical documents and source material to life. All programs are included with general admission. 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org/news-and-events/event/2021-black-history-month-programming

The Gullah/Geechee Nation and Gullah/Geechee Sea Island Coalition are sponsoring a History Hunt, featuring a question or a task each day of the month, presented via @GullahGeechee on Twitter and at facebook.com/GullahGeecheeWeBe with a chance to win $1,000 and other gifts and prizes. If a native Gullah/Geechee Famlee wins, there's an additional $250 cash bonus. Additional Black History Month programs can be found at gullahgeecheenation.com/category/gullahgeechee-events.

The Charleston area branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History will link in to the national association's virtual festival, "The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity," including conversations with Dr. Bernice King and Henry Louis Gates Jr. The website also features events presented by the Avery Research Center, including a discussion with Bakari Sellers and a musical performance from local musician Zandrina Dunning. chsasalh.com

Local landmarks highlighted by the National Park Service along the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor include the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site in Mount Pleasant, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Monument (downtown and Sullivan's Island), and McLeod Plantation on James Island. nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/black-history-month.htm

The College of Charleston's lineup of events can be found at today.cofc.edu/2021/02/03/9-black-history-month-events-to-check-out-2021

The Citadel's lineup of events can be found at today.citadel.edu/upcoming-news-from-the-citadel-black-history-month-and-february-2021

Information on Charleston Southern University's special walk-through exhibit can be found at charlestonsouthern.edu/csu-celebrates-black-history.

For additional resources and programming, go to archives.gov/news/topics/african-american-history and tvline.com/lists/what-to-watch-black-history-month-february-2021.