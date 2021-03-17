Pucks and paws, bulls and broncs, and a walk for water for your Charleston weekend

The South Carolina Stingrays are at it again with some fan-favorite promo nights this weekend at home at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Fort Wayne Komets.

March 20 is Pucks & Paws Night and fans can bring their furry friends to the game. Charleston Animal Society will be collecting dog food and dog toy donations. As far as I’m concerned, though, the best sight for sore eyes is the dog racing (small dogs only) during intermissions, especially the wiener dogs. Their squat little itty-bitty bodies darting over the ice … their ears flopping every which way … is a hilariously precious image to behold. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. March 20.

March 21 is Cool Ray’s Birthday celebration (28 big ones!) and Mascot Mania, as his Lowcountry mascot buddies will be in attendance to help keep the party going. Kids can sign up to play “Simon Says,” as well as put their signature on Cool Ray’s huge birthday card. The first 1,500 fans to arrive will receive a Stingrays tumbler, courtesy of Crews Subaru. Puck drops at 3:05 p.m. March 21.

Oh, yeah … there will be some hockey, too.

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

PRICE: $21 advance, $25 day-of-game, and COVID-19 safety protocols allow for eight people in a pod.

MORE INFO: 843-529-5000, stingrayshockey.com

Additional dog-related nugget: Waters Edge Great Dane Rescue will host its third annual family- and pet-friendly oyster roast fundraiser March 20, outdoors at Montana's Saloon & Grill in Goose Creek, featuring oysters and sides, a raffle, silent auction and cornhole tournament. 3-8 p.m. March 20; 521 Red Bank Road; $28-$40, free for ages 9 and younger; $20 cornhole; watersedgegreatdanerescue.com/events

Weekend full of chaps at inaugural Cowboy Challenge

The Exchange Club of Charleston will present the inaugural Bulls 'n Broncs Cowboy Challenge March 20-21 at the Coastal Carolina Fairgrounds in Ladson. This International Professional Rodeo Association-sanctioned event will feature bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback bronc riding and barrel racing.

“Halftime entertainment” will be The One-Armed Bandit, recognized as a 12-time “Specialty Act of the Year,” according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association. And yes, it’s what you think it is … this entertainer has one arm. As the story goes, 7,200 volts of electricity seared through John Payne’s body, and after subsequently falling 25 feet, this son of an Oklahoma rancher was “dead on the ground” for five minutes. After five weeks of rehabilitation, he went home and broke a new horse.

Food trucks, Western vendors and a livestock contractor will be onsite. Masks required.

WHEN: 6 p.m. March 20; 4 p.m. March 21

WHERE: Coastal Carolina Fairgrounds, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson

PRICE: $10-$20 at the gate only (limited due to COVID-19 protocols); free for ages 5 and younger

MORE INFO: triplebcowboy.com

Walk for Water at Riverfront Park

Water Mission will host its 15th annual Walk for Water March 20 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, continuing its aim to raise awareness about the global water crisis. The organization reports that more than 2.2 billion people around the world do not have access to safe water. In many countries, women and children walk over three miles each day to gather water for their families, and oftentimes that water is unsafe to drink.

This year, walkers can participate virtually by registering to walk from a location and time of their choice, or in person via a staggered time slot at the park on Saturday. Those walking in person will grab an empty bucket when they get started. The buckets will be loaded with water halfway through the (nearly) three-mile walk so participants can experience the challenge faced by so many people. At the end of the route, contents of the buckets will be dumped into one of Water Mission's Living Water Treatment Systems, which can immediately filter it into a viable water source.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 20

WHERE: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston

PRICE: $25 adult; $10 youth; free for ages 4 and younger; ticket price includes T-shirt

MORE INFO: 843-769-7395, charlestonwalk.org