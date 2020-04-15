Print this free puzzle on poets and poetry during coronavirus quarantine

In keeping with Charleston Scene's poetry edition this week, I decided to create a crossword puzzle based on famous poets and their work. I learned a few things with this one and I hope y'all do to. Have fun and keep using your noodle!
top story
In keeping with Charleston Scene's poetry edition this week, I decided to create a crossword puzzle based on famous poets and their work. I learned a few things with this one and I hope y'all do to. Have fun and keep using your noodle!
Reach Liz Foster at 843-937-5581. Follow her on Twitter @TheDizzyLizzieB