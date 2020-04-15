You are the owner of this article.
Print this free puzzle on poets and poetry during coronavirus quarantine

In keeping with Charleston Scene's poetry edition this week, I decided to create a crossword puzzle based on famous poets and their work. I learned a few things with this one and I hope y'all do to. Have fun and keep using your noodle! 

Download PDF Poetry crossword puzzle
Senior news clerk and staff writer Liz Foster joined The Post and Courier team in 2012 and, among other things, compiles events and writes the My Charleston Weekend column for Charleston Scene.