Print this free MAY word search with some YAM on the side during coronavirus quarantine

Greetings and salutations, y'all! Since the month of May is upon us, this week's puzzle will focus on 25 words or names with MAY or YAM in them. I promise, I did not make any of them up, even if it looks like it.

The first set of "hidden words" are 14 flowers that bloom in May, at least according to Google. I am a long way from acquiring any horticultural skills, so I had to trust the internet on that. Basically, if it's a scent from Bath & Body Works, then it's probably in the puzzle.

The second set of "hidden words" are 12 famous people with birthdays in May. I mixed them up across generations and genres, so it should be a neat one.

As usual, the words can be found in any and all directions. I also popped in some random words to keep you on your toes. Good luck and have fun! May the fourth be with you!