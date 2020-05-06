You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Print this free coronavirus-related word search for your health and wellness (and sanity)

empty toilet paper rolls
Dreamstime

Blame the law of supply and demand: I've created another word search this week for Charleston Scene's health and wellness edition. There are 27 words related to the coronavirus, each of which can be read or heard in the news 874 times a day. The 25-ish "hidden words" are suggestions/directives for all of us as we continue through these times of COVID-19. Live responsibly!

Download PDF Health and Wellness word search
Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday.


Reach Liz Foster at 843-937-5581. Follow her on Twitter @TheDizzyLizzieB

Tags

Senior news clerk and staff writer Liz Foster joined The Post and Courier team in 2012 and, among other things, compiles events and writes the My Charleston Weekend column for Charleston Scene.