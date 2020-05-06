Blame the law of supply and demand: I've created another word search this week for Charleston Scene's health and wellness edition. There are 27 words related to the coronavirus, each of which can be read or heard in the news 874 times a day. The 25-ish "hidden words" are suggestions/directives for all of us as we continue through these times of COVID-19. Live responsibly!
Print this free coronavirus-related word search for your health and wellness (and sanity)
