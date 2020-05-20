Print this free coloring-related word search during social distancing

For this week’s word search, I did a little Googling on Crayola colors over the decades. Some colors were retired in 1990, 2003 and 2017, and new colors were introduced to replace them. There are 23 colors total, old and new, as well as one from 2003 that was “saved.” The 24th word is ROYGBIV (I know it’s technically not a word, but I needed the count to work out). The 18 hidden words are some oldies but goodies, as well as some random color names Crayola introduced to spice things up with for new generations. Honest to Pete, I didn’t make any of them up. As usual, words are in all directions. In addition, I’ve maintained a few quarantine-related hidden words for a little chuckle. Have fun, y’all!

