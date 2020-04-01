You are the owner of this article.
Print out our free Bill Murray word search during coronavirus isolation

Bill Murray first pitch 2016
Bill Murray, actor, comedian, part owner of the Charleston RiverDogs and the team's Director of Fun

Hey, y’all! Hope you’re hangin’ in there. To help you pass some time, I’ve put together a special word search puzzle for this Bill Murray edition of My Charleston Quarantine.

I was working from home when the broadband went out, so I did this for you by hand, the old-fashioned way. I taped three pieces of paper together and created the grid with rulers and a pencil. I had a ball (my inner nerd was so happy), and it certainly passed the time.

Download PDF Bill Murray word search
There are 40 words in the puzzle that have to do with Bill Murray, whether a movie, character, background info, family, etc. If you don’t know how any of these words relate to Bill Murray, Google it and learn something new.

I also included words that don’t have anything to do with him whatsoever. Some are from movies, books or a television series, and some are healthy things to do while social distancing at home. Others are just random words I thought of, but won’t list, meant to provide a few pleasant surprises.

As with all quality word search puzzles, this one has the words in all directions.

Take care of yourselves and stay well!

Reach Liz Foster at 843-937-5581. Follow her on Twitter @TheDizzyLizzieB

Senior news clerk and staff writer Liz Foster joined The Post and Courier team in 2012 and, among other things, compiles events and writes the My Charleston Weekend column for Charleston Scene.