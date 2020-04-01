Print out our free Bill Murray word search during coronavirus isolation

Hey, y’all! Hope you’re hangin’ in there. To help you pass some time, I’ve put together a special word search puzzle for this Bill Murray edition of My Charleston Quarantine.

I was working from home when the broadband went out, so I did this for you by hand, the old-fashioned way. I taped three pieces of paper together and created the grid with rulers and a pencil. I had a ball (my inner nerd was so happy), and it certainly passed the time.

There are 40 words in the puzzle that have to do with Bill Murray, whether a movie, character, background info, family, etc. If you don’t know how any of these words relate to Bill Murray, Google it and learn something new.

I also included words that don’t have anything to do with him whatsoever. Some are from movies, books or a television series, and some are healthy things to do while social distancing at home. Others are just random words I thought of, but won’t list, meant to provide a few pleasant surprises.

As with all quality word search puzzles, this one has the words in all directions.

Take care of yourselves and stay well!