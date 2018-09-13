Charleston southern rock-and-soul band The High Divers has been busy touring all over, from the waterfalls of New York to the deserts of Arizona to the redwood forests of California. During those adventures, the band has been capturing some magical moments on video.
They've compiled a few truly majestic scenes into a brand-new music video for a song from the 2017 album "Chicora," filmed by both lead singer and guitarist Luke Mitchell and tour assistant Jorge Arroyo.
Here's the official premiere of the video for "Weighing On My Mind" and a Q&A with The High Divers' keyboard player and harmonizer, Mary Alice Mitchell and Luke Mitchell.
Q: The video features a lot of really cool landscapes and scenes, particularly desert landscapes, floral fields and rocky peaks. What is it like exploring areas so vastly different from the Lowcountry?
Mary Alice: The more we travel, the more cities all start to blend together. Seeing things like the giant sequoias or the desert of Arizona for the first time, that’s something completely different. Also, it’s a big concern of ours that so many national parks are being threatened recently, and we hope that they’ll always be there for people to enjoy. Exploring these parks has been really very therapeutic, and lets us step outside ourselves for a moment.
Q: You’re one of the Charleston-based bands that’s spending most of the year on tour. How do you manage to stay sane through it all and what are some of the best and worst parts?
Mary Alice: The hardest part of touring is the absence of any kinds of healthy routines. Making time to explore the outdoors on tour is probably what keeps us the most sane. We travel with our dog, Norah, and she is kind of our excuse to make time to get out and walk around before a show or on our days off in-between.
Discovering new places is a huge upside to touring, but I think the best part is the people you meet. We have made so many new friends on the road that we now consider family, and we also get the chance to see a lot of relatives that we otherwise wouldn’t see very often. We stay with a lot of folks who welcome us into their homes, cook us meals, come to our shows, tell their friends about us and it’s become one of my favorite parts about touring.
Q: “Weighing on My Mind” is perhaps my personal favorite track from you guys. Can you talk a little more about the inspiration behind it?
Luke: "Weighing on My Mind" was fueled by the divide in our country as the 2016 elections loomed. I was exhausted by combing through comments sections and arguments online about this and that. I remember after the Emanuel AME shooting, I was just very angry for a long time. I dug in, and added to the noise about gun rights, the adulation of the Confederate Flag, and more. I felt some sort of responsibility, like many of my friends, to be out there reading all of this commentary and to try and shout it down. It weighed really heavily on a lot of good people, and still does. My friends and bandmates are the only things that kept me sane throughout everything over the last few years.
Q: What are some of your favorite moments from the video?
Mary Alice: I would say the most memorable one that sticks out in my mind is the Sequoia National Park. Walking through the woods and happening upon a grove of giant redwoods is one of the most humbling feelings I’ve ever had. Seeing these giant trees that have been here for thousands of years really put a lot of things into perspective for me.
Q: What’s next for you? I heard there is a tour with The Artisanals?
Mary Alice: We will be very busy again this fall. We’re extremely excited to go on our first tour as a duo, supporting The Artisanals on their album release. We can’t wait to have the opportunity to show people the other side to our songs, the way they started. But of course we will miss our good old rhythm section while we’re out there.