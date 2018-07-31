Charleston hip-hop artist Sunny Malin has signed with local label Real South Records and teamed up with Lowcountry producer Matt Tuton for a brand new single.
Charleston Scene has the premiere today. In anticipation of the release, Malin answered a few questions about his role in the local music scene along with his creative process.
Listen to "Collectables" below.
Q: How did you first get into music and specifically the hip-hop world?
A: Music was the foundation of the fun and dancing at parties my parents would throw, and at the same time, it was what I turned to when I was the most upset. It would cure that. I write poetry, which is what first got me into hip-hop. I wanted to be able to speak creatively, so I would take what I wrote and make it sound like late '90s rap, like DMX and Ludacirs.
Q: What’s your opinion of the hip-hop scene here in Charleston?
A: Charleston’s hip-hop scene is on the up-and-up. We’re at the beginning of something really big. At the same time, it’s divided in multiple different areas. You have the Trap and Charleston Geechee, and then you have the more lyrical contemporary style. Then, each of those communities is divided among itself. If we want to make a big enough wave to be taken seriously by the community and the city, we all have to mature and work together. We have to want to work together.
Q: Tell me more about the inspiration behind “Collectables.”
A: If you listen to the lyrics of the hook, it’s about the culture of chasing the dream. It’s the realization that you can’t sit still, that you have to be moving constantly. You have to be on that uphill grind, scope your options and choose them wisely at all times, while still moving.
Q: What’s it been like working with Matt Tuton? How do you think it helped your own creative process?
A: When you work with him, you become engulfed in an environment that puts you in tune with yourself and with music in general. His knowledge on the industry, the jargon, the practice and the system in general takes you out of that introductory mindset and grants you access to the world stage, if you want it. I’m leaving my entire sense of normality and seclusion and crossing a literal bridge when I go to his studio.
Q: What is your creative process like usually?
A: My creative process involves trying to stop all the surrounding chaos and finding a dark pocket somewhere to express it all. I think in metaphors. When you start trying to take real life and put it on paper, it’s like trying to rewrite The Bible. You can’t explain God without using metaphors. You can’t explain what all that is without relating something to something else.
6. What are your ultimate goals in the music realm?
A: Ultimately, I want to bring clarity to people that have particular problems, whether they’re problems I have, problems my demographic has or confusions as to how you relate to the world socially. I want you to be able to listen to this and form some sort of affirmations and to guide you to where you’d like to be.
It’s sort of an "As a Man Thinketh" type of thing. If you’re listening to something that says, "I deserve respect and praise for simply being myself," then you’re going to have your spirits lifted. I wanna be that uplifting light, or that comforting darkness.