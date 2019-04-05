A Vermont musician with family ties to the heyday of classic rock is performing in Charleston with local band Slow Runner, and he's releasing new music with some Charleston musicians.

Kris Gruen's parents worked in the arts and exposed him to the music industry from an early age. His father, Bob Gruen, was a famous rock 'n' roll photographer in the '60s and '70s. Among the musicians he took photos of were The Clash, Ramones, Sex Pistols, Led Zeppelin, The Who, Kiss, Aerosmith, Tina Turner, David Bowie and Elton John.

"In some ways, it made it harder to try to do (music) myself because there was a standard of excellence in creativity and experimentation to achieve, which are things that can't be trained for — only discovered, then practiced," Kris Gruen says. "However, I wouldn't trade it for the world because it demystified stardom and explained great music as something that comes from courage and commitment."

Gruen's sound, marked by folk-tinged Americana pop, transforms into driving indie rock for his new song "Body Divine," premiered by Charleston Scene.

The brand new single was co-written with Marlene Oak, a neo-blues singer/songwriter from Stockholm. Gruen, who has been playing in Sweden regularly, connected with her abroad, and they worked on the lyrics and vocals together, settling on the traditional blues concept of a river as a purifier for the weary soul.

Gruen also collaborated with Charleston's own Babe Club (Jenny Desmond, Corey Campbell, formerly of Susto) and Julius DeAngelis, the drummer for The High Divers, to create the song's ultimate sound. Andrew Dixon mixed the track.

"We flew Jenna and Corey the rough vocals and single acoustic and guitar, and what came back, as you can hear, was a really comprehensive, natural and confident indie rock production that really gave the song gravity and heart," Gruen says.

Gruen, a husband, father and musician, is also an organic farmer. The concept of working on the land as a sacred practice that builds respect for life and anchors a community makes its way into his songwriting.

"Much of my music is saturated in reverence for relationships, and the ones I have with my family are often featured on the forefront," Gruen says.

He's currently touring with Charleston-based artist Michael Flynn of local band Slow Runner. Slow Runner has opened for The Avett Brothers, Josh Ritter and William Fitzsimmons, and the band's song "My Love Will Bring You Back" is the opening title track for new Molly Ringwald film "All These Small Moments."

"Michael is an intriguing songwriter," Gruen says. "I'm a fan, and it's not every day that one gets to tour with someone whose record is actually in their car player. Michael and I have started sharing the stage instead of splitting sets; it's a great show."

Gruen and Flynn will perform in Charleston at 7:30 p.m. April 6 at Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St. Tickets are $12 and available in advance at http://bit.ly/2XN6Lbo.