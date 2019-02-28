Charleston rock band Youngster, originally formed back in 2010, started gaining a following with a four-song 2015 EP that was recorded with Charleston's Wolfgang Zimmerman and mastered at Columbia's Archer Avenue Studio.
Now, four years later, the band is coming out with a full-length record that was recorded with Matt Zutell at Charleston's Coast Records. It's been a long time coming, and the band is itching to share those new tunes. Charleston Scene has a sneak-peek song premiere before the entire album drops. Listen to "Private Party" now.
The album release show, which will take place in tow with Charleston band Argot's EP release, is on March 1 at The Royal American. Here's a Q&A with Youngster lead singer and songwriter Blake Ratliffe to mark the occasion.
Q: What have you been up to since Charleston Scene chatted with you back in 2017 for the B-Side Sessions segment and your appearance in Foster the People’s music video?
A: We have been recording and making sure everything was how we wanted for this album while also writing for our follow-up album, to be announced.
Q: Obviously, this album is one thing you’ve been up to! What direction were you trying to go when you set out to make this record?
A: We had almost all the songs written and marinating before we even started to record with Matt (Zutell of Coast Records). Our main goal was to do these songs justice and even take them to a new level while staying true to ourselves and keeping it rock and roll. The only song that was not already fully written at the start of recording is "Real Time," which might be my personal favorite. We also did some in-studio writing and additions to "Private Party."
Q: What influences did you gather along the way? What were you listening to and who or what were you inspired by?
A: Some newer influences for us lately have been: Tennis (the band), Boy Pablo and The Lemon Twigs, to name a few. There are always people who seem to be on a similar wavelength with what you want to do, so there is a spiritual connection you feel with certain artists.
Q: What was the recording process like at Coast Records?
A: Matt Zutell has been great to work with. He played drums on all the tracks except for "Private Party," which is played by Daniel (Truncellito). Everyone did a stellar job. We will definitely be returning to Coast Records for our next album.
Q: Why the title "Rosa's Cantina" for this record?
A: The title comes from the classic Marty Robbins’ song “El Paso." His music is one-of-a-kind and has, in some ways, been a spiritual influence on this record.
Q: Tell me more specifically about the song you’re premiering with us, “Private Party.”
A: "Private Party" is actually the oldest Youngster song we have. I wrote it before any other members were part of the band, and it has grown and matured over time with help from Dan (Truncellito) and Matt (Zutell). The ending of the song was added in the studio during a moment where Matt, Dan and myself were talking about how to take the song to the next level. I couldn’t be happier with it.