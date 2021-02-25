You are the owner of this article.
Post Malone covers SC's Hootie & the Blowfish's 'Only Wanna Be With You' for Pokemon

Darius Rucker sings with Hootie and the Blowfish for the first of three consecutive concerts at Colonial Life Arena as part of the band's 'Group Therapy Tour' on Sept. 11, 2019. Post Malone just covered the band's 1995 hit "Only Wanna Be With You" for Pokemon's 25th anniversary. John A. Carlos II/Special to The Free Times

 John A. Carlos II/Special to The Free Times

Post Malone, Hootie & the Blowfish and Pokemon are three pop culture icons you would never expect to be in the same headline, and yet here we are. 

To celebrate the anime TV show Pokemon's 25th anniversary, chart-topping rapper Post Malone has taken on a 1995 hit song by South Carolina's very own Darius Rucker and the gang. 

In a laid-back electro-pop version of "Only Wanna Be With You," Post Malone takes on the familiar melodic Hootie lyrics that propelled the local band to national stardom, minus the country twang. 

A rockin' rootsy guitar solo is paired with synthed-out video game sounds reminiscent of the original Pokemon game, while an electronic drumbeat propels the track into a new music era. Somehow, the song still manages to keep its unmistakably carefree, summer lovestruck aura. 

Post Malone released the song ahead of his performance at the Pokemon 25th anniversary virtual concert that kicks off at 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Officially dubbed the "Pokemon 25 Version" of the track, the accompanying YouTube still shot is of popular Pokemon Pikachu's yellow, lightning bolt tail on a taupe background. 

The Pokemon anniversary concert can be streamed for free on the Pokemon YouTube and Twitch channels and anniversary website

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts & entertainment and food & bev for The Post and Courier. She's a music festival & concert photographer and used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper, among other publications.