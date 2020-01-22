Longtime Charleston radio DJ Brian Cleary, of WEZL and Y102.5, was among those affected by hundreds of recent layoffs at iHeartMedia, the largest radio conglomerate in the country.

Local affiliates have lost three people in this round of cuts, including Kelly Golden and Gary Goldman. Until now, the company's total number of employees was 12,500. Radio Insight has published a running list of those affected.

In an email to employees, the company attributed the layoffs to restructuring. iHeartMedia did not respond to The Post and Courier's requests for comment.

The layoffs affect popular radio show personalities in small and medium markets, where staffs already have been reduced. In one Iowa town, the sponsors of the local radio station rebelled when hearing of the layoffs, prompting iHeartMedia to rehire all six employees who got pink slips, including two popular talk show hosts, according to Rolling Stone.

Cleary said he never saw it coming.

"I’ve gotten up at 3 a.m. for the last 10 years," he said. "My body still is not adjusting to being able to sleep in."

Cleary has been involved in Charleston radio for 12 years, serving as the program director at WEZL and a DJ at Y102.5, where he hosted his morning show "Y Morning Wake Up with Brian Cleary." He started in radio at 18 years old. He's now 58.

WEZL and Y102.5 have been owned by iHeartMedia since before he was hired, according to Cleary. The conglomerate was formerly known as Clear Channel, changing its name in 2014 to allude to the company's iHeartRadio platform and growing emphasis on digital media.

Cleary said he hopes to continue in radio; it's all he's known professionally.

"Radio is still a great medium," he said. "And there’s statistical evidence that a lot of people still listen to and use radio. To me, the ultimate success of radio is going to be going back to its local roots. You’ve had all these big companies come in and buy up local radio stations and try to run them from hundreds of miles away. Radio success is getting back to the local-ness of it."

He will miss the local connections most, he said. Several fans have offered condolences on social media this week.

"That’s the difference between radio and Spotify or Pandora: the local talent, the people on there who can make the connection between you and the music," Cleary said. "It's that person talking to you who you get to know, who you feel is part of your family."