Pop-up holiday bar returns to Mount Pleasant with festive cocktails and decor

Handcraft Kitchen and Cocktails in Mount Pleasant will again toast the season with festive cocktails and over-the-top holiday decor.

Christmas-themed pop-up bar Miracle is back for a second holiday season.

The concept for Miracle was born in 2014, when upon the advice of his mother, Greg Boehm decided to halt construction of what was to be his new East Village cocktail bar to transform the unfinished space into a winter wonderland serving holiday-themed drinks among festive decor.

As crowds swarmed what became Miracle on Ninth, Boehm’s friends throughout the bar industry began reaching out to him to see how they could re-create the holiday magic in their own bars.

The concept has since expanded throughout the country, and beginning Nov. 23, the pop-up will be at Handcraft Kitchen and Cocktails. Twinkling lights, vintage garland, reindeer figurines, and a dancing Santa are among the decor that will deck the restaurant's halls. On the stereo will be a soundtrack of holiday songs, and on the menu, an assortment of holiday-themed alcoholic beverages.

"Our customers and staff had so much fun celebrating the holidays last year with Miracle," said General Manager Daniel Farrell. "We are hoping to bring the same kind of joy to a year that has been a bit rough for many."

Joann Spiegel, the mastermind behind the brand’s cocktail repertoire, has created a roster of libations, with a few fan favorites from years past making a reappearance.

New this year are the "Jolly Koala" with gin, vermouth and a pine, cardamom and sage cordial; the "On Dasher," a concoction of bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, bitters and lemon; and the "Fruitcake Flip," made of brandy, rum, Amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters and a whole egg.

Cheery cocktails making a comeback this season include the "Snowball Old-Fashioned" and "Christmapolitan." Drinks are served in festive mugs and glasses, like a Santa head or Christmas carol barrel.

The seasonally crowded bar will be open for indoor and outdoor seating with social distancing enforced. Plan accordingly.